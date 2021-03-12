It’s been a year since the stock markets crashed

In March 2020, the longest-ever U.S. stock market bull market ended. And its comeback since then has been nothing short of astounding.

We experienced the quickest, most violent stock market correction, followed by a tremendous recovery that also set speed records. The tale of the tape says it took just 126 trading days to fall some 35% and to then execute a full recovery. That is, the stock markets got back to where they were, near all-time highs.

U.S. markets then went on to still greater all time highs in 2020, and continue to do so in 2021.

Canadian and international markets followed the same general trends, though it took longer to get back to all-time highs. The chart below is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com.

Here is a very good summary of where we’ve been in the last year, from the often controversial Michael Santoli. From that post…

“The collapse reset the clock on the economic cycle and policy stances. From 2019 into 2020 Wall Street was caught in a late-cycle vigil, with the economy near peak employment, the Treasury yield curve flat, corporate profit margins near peak, earnings projected to be flat.”

Essentially, the markets appeared to be tapped out in late 2019. They enjoyed a long run and were perhaps a bit tired. It is quite strange and more than tragic that a pandemic was just what the markets needed. It was a reset button.

And the markets found another wall of worry to climb: