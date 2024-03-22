Lower inflation clears runway for rate cuts

Canadians dreading their spring and summer mortgage renewals got some good news this week, as Canada’s annualized inflation rate dropped to 2.8%.

The Statistics Canada report stated that the slower growth of cell phone service fees, groceries, and internet bills were key reasons why the consumer price index (CPI) number came in significantly lower than the 3.1% economists had reported.

The main takeaways from Tuesday’s StatCan report are:

Rent and mortgage costs are still the main drivers of inflation. Excluding shelter costs, the CPI is up only 1.3% from a year ago.

Gas prices rose 4% in February from January, and were a major reason for the 3.1% economist inflation predictions. If prices return to a decline (as has been the trend), it would continue to be disinflationary.

Notably, cell phone plans were down an astounding 26.5% from last February.

While grocery prices have risen by 22% over the past three years, it appears we’re finally reaching an equilibrium. February was the first time in two years that grocery CPI was lower than overall CPI headline.

Restaurant meals, property taxes and electricity were outliers above the 3% CPI mark.

The preferred metrics of core inflation for the Bank of Canada (BoC) are also subsiding, and are down to 2.2% annualized over the last three months.

If we use interest-rate swaps to judge the likelihood of an interest rate cut, there is roughly an 80% chance (up from 50% before the CPI numbers came in), that the BoC will cut rates in June. (Interest rate swaps are basically a way for the free market to speculate or bet on what interest rates will be at a specific point in time.)

In a related note, as the chances of interest-rate cuts increase, the value of the Canadian Dollar falls. The CAD hit a 3-month low on Tuesday. Overall, that’s good news for mortgage holders, bad news for USD-paying snowbirds.

By comparison, Japan raised its interest rates for the first time in 17 years this week, ending the world’s last negative interest rate policy. The Eurozone also released its inflation data this week, and in a pattern quite similar to Canada’s, it also surprised to the downside, as inflation fell to 2.8% from 3.1%.

This week, both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada reiterated plans for rate cuts later in the year. Here’s how mortgage rates are responding.

Soft earnings for Power Corp and Alimentation Couche-Tard

It wasn’t exactly a banner week for Canadian heavyweights Power Corp and Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Canadian earnings highlights of the week While Power Corp reports in CAD, Couche-Tard reports in USD. Power Corporation of Canada (POW/TSX): Earnings per share of $0.89 (versus $1.08 predicted). Revenue for the quarter was not provided by Power Corp at press time.

Earnings per share of $0.89 (versus $1.08 predicted). Revenue for the quarter was not provided by Power Corp at press time. Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD/TSX): Earnings per share of USD$0.65 (versus USD$0.84 predicted). Revenue of USD$19.62 billion (versus USD$20.85 predicted).

Shares of Couche-Tard were down 4.2% on Thursday after its earnings release. ATD president and CEO Brian Hannasch stated that the lower-than-expected earnings were primarily due to lowered customer traffic and decreased gross fuel margin in the US. He went on to talk about how the integration of the TotalEnergies acquisition is going smoothly and that the company is excited about adding four new countries and 2,175 stores to Couche-Tard’s network of convenience stores.

Power Corp shares didn’t suffer quite the same fate as Couch-Tard, as they were up 1.4% on Thursday, despite the significant earnings miss. It appears that a 7.1% dividend increase was enough to quell any fears that the company was underperforming its current valuation.