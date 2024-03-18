Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

A woman and her smiling son, for whom she's opened a registered account

Ask a Planner

What new bare trust tax filing rules mean for Canadians

Many more Canadians will have to file a trust tax return this year than in the past. What is...

What new bare trust tax filing rules mean for Canadians
Roommates at breakfast table discussing the average rent in Canada

Renting

What’s the average rent in Canada?

Average asking rent prices reach $2,193 in February, up 10.5% from 2023.

What’s the average rent in Canada?
Reddit app: The branding before its IPO

Stocks

Reddit is preparing to sell shares to the public

Here’s what Canadian investors need to know.

Reddit is preparing to sell shares to the public
Family moving into a new home, anticipating their mortgage interest based on the Bank of Canada's March 6, 2024 policy rate announcement.

News

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 6, 2024

Fifth time’s the charm for the Bank of Canada? Yet another rate hold spells relief for some, stagnancy for...

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on March 6, 2024
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

News

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut

The central bank announced its interest rate decision, as economists widely expected no change in the policy rate.

Bank of Canada holds key rate steady at 5%, says too early to cut
A customer uses her credit card to pay for groceries

Credit Cards

Benefits, fees, hidden perks: Choosing the right credit card for your lifestyle

Credit cards can help you build a credit history and maintain a good credit score. Here’s how to find...

Benefits, fees, hidden perks: Choosing the right credit card for your lifestyle
A photo of an article about TFSAs in an old MoneySense print magazine.

News

Top financial innovations of the last 25 years

MoneySense was born 25 years ago. This list of 25 financial innovations shows how much personal finance has changed...

Top financial innovations of the last 25 years
An image of the HSBC logo on an office building

News

RBC’s takeover of HSBC: What will happen to HSBC Canada customers?

HSBC Canada bank accounts, credit cards, mortgages and investments are moving to RBC. What steps should HSBC customers take...

RBC’s takeover of HSBC: What will happen to HSBC Canada customers?
International students in Canada laugh and talk while sitting outsideon campus.

Save

Can international students work more than 40 hours in Canada in 2024?—and other questions, answered

Tuition is expensive in Canada—especially if you’re from abroad. Here are some ways for international students to make money...

Can international students work more than 40 hours in Canada in 2024?—and other questions, answered
A retired couple cheers to having found a way to fund their retirement

Ask a Planner

Should retirees consider a home equity sharing agreement (HESA)?

Home owners have a new way to tap their home equity. How does the HESA compare to a reverse...

Should retirees consider a home equity sharing agreement (HESA)?