Related Articles

The Cogeco logo is seen in Montreal on October 22, 2020.

News

Cogeco targets low-data users with new Canadian mobile service

Cogeco’s Canadian wireless launch arrives amid downgraded outlook, falling U.S. revenue, and analyst concerns.

A "for sale" sign is seen in front of a home in Laval, Que., on Friday, July 4, 2025. For the second time this year, the Canadian Real Estate Association has downgraded its forecast for home sales activity in 2025, as it reported that the number of homes that changed hands across the country in June rose 3.5 per cent compared with a year ago.

News

Canadian home sales forecast downgraded—but the market may be turning a corner

Home sales are down, prices are softening, and buyers are hesitant—but conditions may be shifting as summer gains momentum.

A house cut from green felt sits on a notebook on grass

News

Buying a new build? You may qualify for a CMHC Eco Plus refund

CMHC Eco Plus is a new program that encourages Canadian home buyers to opt for energy efficiency. Here’s how...

Statistics Canada released June inflation figures on Tuesday. A person pumps fuel in Toronto, on Wednesday, September 12, 2012.

News

Inflation climbs to 1.9% in June, led by surging vehicle costs

Inflation hit 1.9% in June as car prices rose. Strong job gains and steady core inflation suggest the Bank...

AI chatbots have become another go-to for many young Canadians to set up budgets and map out financial goals. The Icons for the smartphone apps DeepSeek and ChatGPT are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

News

AI chatbots can help with personal finance—if you ask the right questions

Canadians are using AI for money matters, from budgeting to financial planning. Read these expert tips to get better...

A smiling young man using a laptop

News

How to use AI to find a job—without annoying the employers

Many Canadian job seekers are using ChatGPT and other AI tools to apply for work. Here’s how to use...

Two parents and two kids in their suburban backyard

News

Upgrading your backyard? Here’s how to keep home reno costs in check

Many Canadians are doing home improvement projects this summer, from plants to swimming pools. Read expert tips to get...

A crane is seen above a wood-frame condo project under construction as condo and office towers line the downtown skyline, in Vancouver, on Friday, July 4, 2025. While optimism is building in some parts of Canada for a second-half rebound in the real estate market, condominium dwellers aiming to move up to a larger space face tough choices amid little sign of improvement for that segment.

Real Estate

Weak condo market means tough choices for potential move-up buyers

Condo owners hoping to buy a house are stuck in a stalled market as sales in Canada continue to...

Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010.

News

Do you need that bank mutual fund? Maybe not

A quarter of Ontario mutual fund dealers say customers were sold unneeded products.

Canada's housing agency says advertised rents in major cities are easing due to factors such as increased supply and slower immigration, but renters are still not feeling relief relative to their income levels. Kyle Jerry, right, helps De-Ren Jhou carry a mattress into an apartment building on Quebec's unofficial moving day in Montreal, Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

News

Rents easing across most major markets but many tenants not feeling relief: CMHC

CMHC says rents in some major cities are easing due to increased supply and slower immigration, but renters are...

