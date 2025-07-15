“It’s a personal financial assistant,” said Martin Dasko, a content creator focused on personal finance.

One way Dasko uses AI is to set up savings plans for upcoming vacations by giving ChatGPT a prompt about his savings target and asking for a plan on how to achieve that amount within a specific timeline.

“It’ll give you a monthly plan to follow,” he said. “It’s all in one spot … You can get a table, a chart and it’s easier than ever.”

Newsletter Get free MoneySense financial tips, news & advice in your inbox. subscribe now

AI chatbots can help with budgeting, financial goals

In the age of do-it-yourself investing and robo-advisors, AI chatbots have become another go-to for many young Canadians to set up budgets and map out financial goals. But experts say you need to have a solid sense of your finances first in order to get suitable answers.

“There is a little bit of work that the individual needs to do to be confident and accurate in the numbers that it produces,” said Sun Life financial planner Katelyn Aitcheson of AI chatbots.

That means knowing the basics such as the difference between your fixed and variable expenses, recurring versus one-time expenses and even what your net worth is.

Aitcheson recalled a client who recently bought a new home and turned to a generative AI chatbot to help decide whether to get life insurance or mortgage insurance for the house. “It did give her a high-level overview of the differences between personally owned life insurance and mortgage insurance,” Aitcheson said. But the AI response was missing the nuances.

The chatbot didn’t tell the client that she could buy additional insurance coverage to cover income replacement or that she could potentially reduce her coverage in a personal life insurance policy over time, Aitcheson said.