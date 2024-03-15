Oracle continues U.S. tech dominance

Whether we’re talking software, streaming, artificial intelligence (AI), computer chips or, now, servers, the U.S. tech sector is booming at the moment. After reporting earnings on Monday this week, shares of server extraordinaire Oracle climbed 13%.

Earnings highlights for the week All numbers in this section are in U.S. dollars. Oracle (ORCL/NYSE): Earnings per share came in at $1.41 (versus $1.38 predicted), and revenues were a slight miss at $13.28 billion (versus $13.30 billion predicted).

Earnings per share came in at $1.41 (versus $1.38 predicted), and revenues were a slight miss at $13.28 billion (versus $13.30 billion predicted). Dollar Tree (DLTR/NASDAQ): Earnings per share of $2.55 (versus $2.65 predicted), on revenues of $8.64 billion (versus $8.65 billion predicted).

Earnings per share of $2.55 (versus $2.65 predicted), on revenues of $8.64 billion (versus $8.65 billion predicted). Dollar General (DG/NYSE): Earnings per share of $1.83 (versus $1.73 predicted), and revenues of $9.86 billion (versus $9.78 billion predicted).

Cloud services are Oracle’s bread and butter. And as CEO Safra Catz told reporters on the earnings call, “We signed several large deals this quarter and we have many more in the pipeline.” Oracle’s co-founder and executive chairman Larry Ellison said, “We’re building 20 data centres from Microsoft and Azure. They just ordered three more data centres this week.”

Given that earnings and revenues were consistent with expectations, the massive share price rise for Oracle appears to be driven primarily by general exuberance around the potential for U.S. technology stocks to continue growing at unprecedented rates.

In non-tech earnings news, shares of Dollar Tree sank more than 15% to their lowest level this year in early trading Wednesday. The company revealed plans to close nearly 1,000 stores in a bid to increase profitability.

Discount store rival Dollar General had a better earnings day on Thursday, as shares were up 6% on an earnings beat.

You can read about Canadian dollar store king Dollarama in our look at Canadian retail stocks on MillionDollarJourney.ca.

Reddit rewards longtime users with IPO opportunity

After 18 years, Reddit plans to offer its first opportunity for the public and key users to buy its shares on March 21, 2024. (Figures in this section are in U.S. dollars.)

The old-school social media stalwart is looking to raise about $750 million by selling 22 million shares at $34 per share.