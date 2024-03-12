The offering also makes Reddit one of the first online companies to offer shares to its contributors—the “Redditors” who comment on its boards and the moderators who manage them. That’s a break with traditional IPO practice, in which initial shares are typically sold to institutional investors and fund managers who then begin trading the stock on the open market. Adding the company’s users to the mix could make for a much livelier offering, and not necessarily in a good way.

It could be an interesting ride.

What are the details of the Reddit IPO?

Reddit plans to list 22 million shares at a price between $31 and $34, according to the latest version of the IPO prospectus it filed Monday, March 12, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company stands to take in between $473.6 million and $519.4 million from the sale of roughly 15.3 million shares.

Reddit’s existing investors will sell an additional 6.7 million shares in the offering, raising between $208.4 million and $228.6 million for their own portfolios. Reddit itself won’t benefit from those sales.

Per standard IPO operating procedure, those shares will typically end up with a mix of mutual funds, hedge funds and other major investment groups who will then hawk them to their investor customers.

What’s different about the Reddit IPO?

Reddit also plans to sell up to 1.76 million shares—roughly 8% of the total offering—to a mix of certain board members and so-called “friends and family members” of certain board members and employees. Plus, of course, the moderators and Redditors who make Reddit what it is.

The wild card here is that these stock purchasers, who will pay the IPO price for their shares, won’t be bound by “lock-up agreements” that require company officers and employees to hold their shares for a fixed period of time—potentially as long as six months. That means Redditors and moderators will be able to sell their shares immediately if they wish.

What are the risks of this setup?

For starters, think share-price volatility.