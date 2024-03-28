Making sense of the markets this week: March 31, 2024
Trump sells unprofitable company for billions, the U.S. is an oil king, GameStop struggles continue, and tech rules the world—for now.
Kyle Prevost, creator of 4 Steps to a Worry-Free Retirement, Canada’s DIY retirement planning course, shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.
You might’ve read a headline like this the past week, “Trump’s social media company to trade on the Nasdaq.” While some might think there’s money to be made, the underlying transaction is substantially more complicated. If you’re looking for the Coles Notes version, know that this story is interesting in the same way as watching a fender bender on the highway holds everyone’s attention. No serious Canadian investor would consider going near this company. (All figures in this section are in U.S. currency.)
Here’s how former president Donald J. Trump just might get paid from Truth Social (along with some caveats investors should know about):
From what I can tell, this whole transaction appears to be some odd combination of die-hard Trump fans wanting to support him financially, alongside get-rich-quick speculators looking to make a quick buck off of said fans. The share price in six months will depend on how many shares are held by each of the groups, as well as which foreign investors purchase shares with the intent of influencing a possible future president.
It should also be noted that both sides of the deal feature corporations that are currently embroiled in overlapping legal issues.
That doesn’t exactly sound like a long-term winner to me, but apparently billions of dollars of speculative “meme stock” cash would disagree with my analysis.
Speaking of stocks that go way up for reasons outside of their financials and then leave investors holding billions of dollars worth of nothingness, let’s check in on the original meme stock: GameStop.
All figures are in U.S. currency.
Here’s what the share price journey for GameStop has looked like over the last few years (and that’s before earnings were posted on Tuesday).
The shift from cartridge games to online games is an obvious blow to bricks-and-mortar retailers like GameStop. While GameStop may struggle on in some capacity for many years to come, it turns out that buying shares in a company that doesn’t make money is a bad long-term investment.
Anyone in DJT Land listening?
With so much going on in the world, it might have slipped past some Canadian investors that the U.S. fossil fuel industry just hit an interesting milestone. America now has the honour of producing more oil in a single day than any other country in the history of our planet. Yes, even more than Saudi Arabia.
When you consider that the USA has been a massive oil importer for much of the last 70 years, it’s pretty noteworthy that the U.S. exported four million barrels of oil per day last year.
It certainly appears that investors are not shying away from providing capital to American fossil fuel companies. It also means that Canadian efforts to turn away from natural gas (despite our allies essentially begging us for more yet again this week) may not add up to much in the great push against global warming.
The USA is now the world’s largest exporter of natural gas, as well.
Wow, it’s a good thing the Keystone XL pipeline got cancelled, as it appears to have put a stop to all that American fossil fuel business—and at hardly any cost to the Canadian economy either!
Economists would argue that the best way, by far, to reduce the amount of fossil fuel being burned would be to put a tax on it. How popular is that tax on carbon these days anyway?
Clearly, the world has to decide on what sort of level playing field it wants to create in regards to the rules for carbon reduction efforts, as Canada’s attempt to go it alone doesn’t seem to be gaining much traction.
For more information check out my article looking at Canadian energy stocks in 2024 on MillionDollarJourney.ca.
Just in case it’s not crystal clear, the tech stocks in the S&P 500 have been growing at a rate that dwarfs everything else the past year.
It’s interesting to note, though, that having the stock market being dominated by a specific industry is not necessarily new. Both the UK’s and the USA’s stock markets were much more railway-dependent in 1900 than the USA is on tech today—even after the recent run-up.
We look at it as a net positive that tech is dragging the rest of the S&P 500 along in the early stages of what could be quite a long bull market. In a perfect scenario, tech stocks will cool down and, as they pause for a year—or five—in order to grow into their valuations, other sectors of the market could take the baton and run with it. In this Goldilocks scenario, we could see various sectors move in and out of favour over the short term, but overall, markets would consistently trend upwards.
If we could use the exchange-traded fund (ETF) VCN as a proxy for Canada’s stock market, then it could be said that the Canadian P/E ratio is still at a very reasonable 16.8x. We also see that while it isn’t as diversified as the USA’s stock market, it’s not even close to as reliant on one industry as the USA was back in 1900.
One can always look at the pessimistic side of things and say things like, “An overvalued tech sector is the only thing driving the stock market.” But the flip side could be, “Tech is the only thing that has popped so far—just wait until some of the other sectors catch up.”
I’m not saying that plodding sectors like utilities and/or banks are going to go gangbusters like Nvidia. But I think it’s quite possible that even if tech falls back to Earth a bit, we could continue to see positive overall momentum for a long time yet.
