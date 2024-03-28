You can’t handle the truth—Truth Social!

You might’ve read a headline like this the past week, “Trump’s social media company to trade on the Nasdaq.” While some might think there’s money to be made, the underlying transaction is substantially more complicated. If you’re looking for the Coles Notes version, know that this story is interesting in the same way as watching a fender bender on the highway holds everyone’s attention. No serious Canadian investor would consider going near this company. (All figures in this section are in U.S. currency.)

Here’s how former president Donald J. Trump just might get paid from Truth Social (along with some caveats investors should know about):

Truth Social was the only asset of record owned by a company called Trump Media & Technology.

Truth Social has accrued a whopping total of $3.4 million in revenue over the last nine months, yet it’s still on its way to losing $49 million.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) is a SPAC created in 2021, and its goal from day one was to raise enough money to eventually buy Truth Social. You might remember Special Purpose Acquisition Companies—better known as SPACs. I wrote about how useless SPACs tend to be about two years ago.

DWAC has been trading on opening markets for several years now, with no actual underlying operating business. Essentially, it’s just a vague blank cheque for an eventual purchase of Truth Social. It inspired quotes like “DWAC is not just another dubious 2021 SPAC,” and “It’s a poster child for some of the worst abuses the investment vehicle has spawned.”

DWAC was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to purchase Truth Social for about $5 billion.

After DWAC merged with Trump Media, the new company is called Trump Media and, as of Tuesday, trades under the ticker symbol DJT.

On paper, Trump’s shares of Trump Media (which he received when DWAC merged with Trump Media & Technology earlier this month) were worth about $3 billion.

After the first day of DJT trading on Tuesday, shares started at $38.00, briefly rose as high as $79.38, and then trended downward near the close of the day to finish at $57.99.

As of the end of the day Tuesday, Trump’s stake in DJT was worth about $4.5 billion, before increasing another 17% Wednesday. It last traded at $67.69, for a market cap of $9.1 billion, lifting Trump’s personal stake to more than $5 billion.

The catch here is, as the rules currently stand, that Trump and other shareholders cannot sell their shares for six months after the shares go public. This is a common rule (often referred to as a “lock-up period”) and is generally used to assure investors of no fraudulent activity.

Of course, (who would’ve guessed?), Trump’s team is currently exploring options that would enable a board of directors to allow Trump to sell his shares before the lock-up period ends.

If he doesn’t get approval to sell his shares before the lock-up ends, Trump will have to wait six months to sell. Only time will tell if investors will want to own expensive shares of a company that looks to have very little hope of making any money. If they do not, the share price in six months could be valued next to nothing.

From what I can tell, this whole transaction appears to be some odd combination of die-hard Trump fans wanting to support him financially, alongside get-rich-quick speculators looking to make a quick buck off of said fans. The share price in six months will depend on how many shares are held by each of the groups, as well as which foreign investors purchase shares with the intent of influencing a possible future president.

It should also be noted that both sides of the deal feature corporations that are currently embroiled in overlapping legal issues.

That doesn’t exactly sound like a long-term winner to me, but apparently billions of dollars of speculative “meme stock” cash would disagree with my analysis.

How is the original “get rich quick” meme stock doing?

Speaking of stocks that go way up for reasons outside of their financials and then leave investors holding billions of dollars worth of nothingness, let’s check in on the original meme stock: GameStop.

GameStop earnings highlights All figures are in U.S. currency. GameStop (GME: NYSE): Shares plunged 17% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, as earnings per share came in at $0.22 (versus USD$0.30 predicted), and total revenues of $1.79 billion (versus $2.05 billion predicted).

Here’s what the share price journey for GameStop has looked like over the last few years (and that’s before earnings were posted on Tuesday).

The shift from cartridge games to online games is an obvious blow to bricks-and-mortar retailers like GameStop. While GameStop may struggle on in some capacity for many years to come, it turns out that buying shares in a company that doesn’t make money is a bad long-term investment.