What’s leading inflationary concerns? Groceries and housing

The disinflationary good-news momentum finally came to an end on Tuesday, when Statistics Canada announced that the annualized inflation rate for April hit 4.4%.

Not only is that slightly higher than March’s 4.3% inflation figure, but it’s substantially more than the 4.1% predicted by most economists.

Of course, the major concern for market watchers is that if this re-inflation trend picks up this summer (when do gas prices not go up this time of year?), it could renew pressure on the Bank of Canada (BoC) to raise interest rates again in order to cool down demand. Naturally, that would be bad news for both bondholders and shareholders. The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 1.2%—its worst daily result in three weeks—after the data was released.

While 4.4% is a far cry from a high of 8.1% last June, it’s still not music to the ears of consumers. The main culprits behind the higher-than-targeted inflation rate include:

Grocery prices increased 9.1% year-over-year

Shelter costs were 4.9% higher year-over-year

Health and personal care expenses were up 6.4% year-over-year

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products were up 5.3% year over year.

Clothing, transportation, gas and household furnishings were all below 3% inflation.

The CPI news came on the heels of Monday’s announcement by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) that the average home sale price in April was $716,000. That’s an increase of more than $100,000 since the start of the year. In fact, it appears that prices are rising so quickly that even the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive announced back in 2019 hasn’t really moved the needle, according to numbers from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. Despite the substantially lower-than-expected uptake, the government has stated the program will continue through May 2025.

U.S. retailers continue to tread water

Wal-Mart and Target had solid quarters that saw both companies continue to focus on selling necessities and reducing overall inventory. Home Depot on the other hand forecasted stormy skies ahead as it missed revenue projections. (All figures in this section are U.S. currency.)

When it comes to brick-and-mortar retailers, there is still Wal-Mart—and there’s everyone else.