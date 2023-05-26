Hitting our head on the U.S. debt ceiling

By far, the dominant force influencing markets this week was the completely illogical farce that is “the U.S. debt ceiling” debacle.

We try not to delve deeply into partisan politics here, as we try to keep focus on the more nuanced and interesting forces of the world’s financial markets. That said, even at the best of times, it’s impossible to separate economics and politics. And, these are hardly the best of times.

For those unfamiliar with the U.S. debt ceiling drama, you likely have three questions:

What is the U.S. debt ceiling? How bad could it get? Does it matter to me as a Canadian investor?

This nicely answers, what is the U.S. debt ceiling?:

2/ First things first, what is the debt ceiling? The debt ceiling is a legal limit set by Congress on the total amount of debt that the U.S. government can accumulate. It’s like a credit limit on a credit card. — RahulPareek (@_Rahul_pareek) May 22, 2023

In the answers to the first two questions, I think you can decide for yourself how much the “drama” pertains to you.

“Hitting the debt ceiling” is typically a legislation vote to raise the maximum level of national debt that the U.S. Department of the Treasury is allowed to borrow. To be clear, this is not a new budget debate about new spending. Instead, it allows the U.S. Treasury to go about its usual business and pay for the spending already agreed upon by the previous governments.

As you might imagine, accounting at the Treasury is complicated. We’re talking about taxes rolling in, money for payments to seniors and veterans going out, and so on. With so many moving parts, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she doesn’t know the exact date when Uncle Sam’s piggy bank will be emptied, but her best prediction is June 1, 2023.

Before we get into how bad things could get, consider… this could be “A steep economic downturn […] It could upend the lives of millions of Americans and those around the world,” according to Yellen’s words,