Each week, Cut the Crap Investing founder Dale Roberts shares financial headlines and offers context for Canadian investors.

10 moat-y Canadian stocks that are on sale

In investing terminology when a company is described as having a “moat,” that means it has a protective barrier, just as a moat around a castle would provide protection from invaders. A moat means a company has limited or virtually no competition. Depending on the level of moat, there are few, or virtually no companies attacking their revenues or profits.

This article from Ruth Saldanha of Morningstar caught my eye: 10 Cheap Moat-y Canadian Stocks.

Morningstar identifies groups of companies with an economic moat and, in the best of conditions, a wide moat. The wide moat group is an exclusive lot, with Royal Bank of Canada, TD Bank, Enbridge, Canadian National Railway and CN Railway making the list.

From that post …

“Today we decided to look at Canadian stocks that are trading below our fair value estimates and also have an economic moat. 19 stocks made the list. We’ve listed the top 10 or them in the table below.”

On the banking sector and how Morningstar would differentiate the level of moat in the sector, the post notes…

“Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion are the two largest Canadian banks and they both tend to have the most dominant franchises at home. While their Canadian peers also produce decent returns, the individual franchises are often less strong in comparison. Toronto Dominion and RBC tend to have dominant market share in many categories, including number-one or number-two in share in most key retail banking products, in key commercial banking products, investment banking, and also key exposures to non-bank business such as wealth management.”