Nike and Carnival’s Shareholders Cruise to Profitable Destination

According to this week’s earnings, we would rather cruise than run—when wearing Nike shoes at least.

U.S. earnings highlights This is what came out of the earnings reports this week. Both Nike and Carnival report in U.S. dollars. Nike (NKE/NYSE): Earnings per share of $0.70 (versus $0.52 predicted). Revenue of $11.59 billion (versus $11.65 billion predicted).

Carnival (CCL/NYSE): Earnings per share of $1.27 (versus $1.17 predicted). Revenue of $7.89 billion (versus $7.82 billion predicted).

A pair of earnings beats led to surprisingly muted market sentiment. Carnival set new revenue records for the quarter and boosted its future forecast for the third time this year. Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein stated that revenues were up mostly to improved profit margins on board each ship (as opposed to simply running more cruises).

Shareholders had a muted response on that day, with the stock price down slightly. That said, it might simply be that the good news was “baked in” as Carnival’s share price has been on a tear. It’s up over 36% in the last 12 months.

Nike continued its surprising free fall despite solid profit numbers for the quarter. Shares fell about 5% in after-hours trading following the earnings announcement, and are now down about 23% year to date. The company seems to be in a transition mode as it postponed its investor day due to onboarding the new CEO. John Donahoe is stepping down and will be replaced by Elliott Hill on October 14.

Nike’s earnings report stated that it expects overall revenue to be down 8% to 10% next quarter, and that order books for spring were down as well. Nike’s strategy of focusing on direct online sales as opposed to the traditional wholesaler model has been criticized. It doesn’t help that the U.S. sneaker market looks to have plateaued for the time being.

One more thing to note: It appears Elon Musk has successfully burned about USD$35 billion. That means X is now worth only about 20% of what he paid for Twitter. Musk remains the richest person in the world. So, to put that number in perspective: His investment in the social platform has already lost the equivalent of what Barrick Gold is worth (the 21st largest company in Canada and the second-largest gold mining company in the world).

Approved: National Bank takeover of Canadian Western Bank

For many years, Canada has boasted a Big Five list for the large banks. RBC and TD have been two of Canada’s largest companies for decades, with BMO, Scotiabank and CIBC also ranking within in the top 20. Some say it’s the Big Six, to include National Bank of Canada. But we may soon have to shelve the Big Five for good, as National Bank’s planned takeover of Canadian Western Bank (CWB) was recently approved by the Competition Bureau of Canada.