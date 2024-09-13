U.S. inflation rates are lowest since early 2021

In the U.S. on Wednesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) announcement from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that August’s costs and services had increased at an annualized rate of just 2.5%. This continues the momentum toward a more “normal” inflation rate and gives the U.S. Federal Reserve some breathing room to cut rates in pursuit of addressing rising unemployment numbers.

Futures markets are now pricing in an 86% chance that there will be a 0.25% rate cut from the American central bank next week, and a 14% chance there will be a 0.50% cut.

Meanwhile, the long-term rate cut predictions are showing roughly an 85% chance that we may see at least a 2% cut over the next year—with the target range going from the current 5.25% to 5.50%, to 3% to 3.25% or even lower.

Highlights of the U.S. CPI report

Overall, the CPI was up 0.2% month over month during August.

Core CPI (not including food and energy) was up 3.2% on an annualized basis.

Shelter (which takes up one third of the CPI) was up about 0.5% month to month, and consequently was responsible for 70% of the total inflation rate. Shelter is up 5.2% year over year.

Energy costs were down 0.8% month to month.

Food costs rose 0.1% month to month.

Used vehicle prices continued to fall, down 1% month to month.

Perhaps most importantly, real wages (the amount wage increases outpaced inflation) continue to go up at an annualized rate of 1.3%.

Empire (Sobeys & IGA) and Dollarama fill shareholder carts with cash

While net earnings for Sobeys and IGA parent company Empire were down year over year, shareholders were still happy with the earnings report on Thursday. Share prices were up 5.59% and the stock is up more than 16% year to date.

Canadian retail earnings highlights Here’s a breakdown of the results this week. Empire Company (EMP/TSX): Earnings per share of $0.63 (versus $0.62 predicted). Revenue of $7.41 billion (meeting the prediction).

Earnings per share of $0.63 (versus $0.62 predicted). Revenue of $7.41 billion (meeting the prediction). Dollarama (DOL/TSX): Earnings per share of $1.02 (versus $0.97 predicted), and revenues of $1.56 billion (versus $1.57 billion predicted).

Empire CEO Michael Medline highlighted the growing FreshCo brand as a positive growth story for the company. He went on to say that the company’s data showed improving consumer sentiment and smaller declines in average grocery basket size.

Empire has more exposure to the full-service model of grocery stores than more cost-conscious discount locations, when compared to competitors like Loblaws.

Last week, I wrote about how Dollarama had substantially outperformed U.S. rivals. This week, though, we’re seeing the trend continue. Dollarama shares were up more than 8% after Wednesday’s earnings report.

For more information on Empire and Dollarama you can check out Dollarama’s second quarter results, Empire’s earning report, and my article on investing in Canadian retail stocks at MillionDollarJourney.com.