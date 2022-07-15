The happy accident of collecting homes

Lisa Hannam: You have five or six homes. What is it about real estate that makes you keep wanting to collect?

Russell Peters: Well, I have properties. But I didn’t buy them as investment or rental properties. I don’t know if it’s a mistake or not. But it might have been a couple of those good mistakes, like a Bob Ross kind of thing. Let’s just make this a beautiful mistake.

I was buying properties to live in. I was just an idiot, going like “that,” buy “that.” I’ve got all these properties, but I never really considered doing investment properties. I started talking to Simon, and he made it make sense to me.

LH: Tell me about your partnership and what you are working on together.

RP: Oh, Simon, tell me about that.

Simon S. Mass: Russell and I met about three years ago. At that time, I was doing a little wish-list item, which was to be an executive producer. So, there was a TV mini-series on TSN with Danny Green, when he was a Raptors player. And one of the episodes was a tour of Brampton, with Daniel Green and Russell Peters. I attended the shoot. We met and we got along.

The next night we went to Russell’s mom’s house for dinner. We became friends first. And, you know, COVID happened. We were in touch constantly talking about everything, including real estate. I was encouraging Russell to buy some real estate in Toronto. That’s not a place he wants to live in, but [it’s where] he wants to invest. It’s great to go and buy incredible homes, but they don’t really generate long-term income. So that’s how it got started. We then started thinking, what if Russell was a client of ours? It’d be great to have Russell come on board as a brand ambassador.

We’re working on two different properties together right now.