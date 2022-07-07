Otherwise, I am resigned to just leaving my money there. They’re taking less now anyhow, since I’ve lost like $9,000 already. I would be grateful for any advice or any resources you could recommend to make an informed decision. I’ve been enjoying your newsletters for a long time.

—Miki

How to remain a long-term investor in a bear market

Miki, after reading your question I am a little concerned for you.

The way you’re describing things it sounds like you’re getting poor or quick advice with very little explanation.

It doesn’t sound like you have any faith in your bank investments or see any value in your advisor.

I can’t even tell if you have a good understanding of the investments you are holding.

This isn’t good because markets are down 10% to 15% (a sign of a bear market), and we’re facing a number of challenging world events. It’s times like these that can make investors question their investments, make an emotional investment change and become victims of self-doubt and good-sounding stories.

Sometimes it makes sense to change an investment approach but there is plenty of evidence you can google suggesting you’re best to remain in your seat, or as you say “stay the course,” assuming you’re following a reasonable investment approach.