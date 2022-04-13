Withdrawing RRSPs when you’re not retired

Ahh, the unexpected bills.

Anonymous, I’ll give you my initial thoughts first, and then I’ll review the cons of withdrawing from your registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) to pay off unexpected bills.

Assuming you’ve incurred the debt yourself and you’re not desperate—and I mean really desperate—don’t pay your bills with an RRSP withdrawal.

You acquired the debt on your own, so I recommend figuring out a way to pay it off without cashing in investments or consolidating loans.

When unexpected bills arrive, cash flow issues are normally the underlying culprit; either not enough income or too much spending.

What can you do to increase your income or reduce your spending so you can pay off your bills?

Withdrawing from your RRSP may seem like the easy way out. Paying off a debt by cashing in an RRSP or consolidating loans is just a temporary fix, and it starts a cycle. Look to your cashflow to find the solution, and in the long term you will be much better off.

Think about what you are giving up by withdrawing $25,000 from your RRSP. As you asked, Anonymous, here are the cons.