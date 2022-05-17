Currently all of our investments are in a balanced ETF fund with the robo-advisor—60% equities and 40% fixed income. We were very lucky with the timing and didn’t lose any money while transferring between investments.



I’ve written to you because although we have been satisfied with our robo-advisor, the markets are now in turmoil. With COVID, the war in Ukraine and now inflation taking a bite out of our retirement dollars, we are watching our investments in free fall and have nervously stayed invested. We can’t help wondering if there is anything else we should be doing to mitigate the effects on our ability to continue funding our retirement years and also leave something for our children.

—Judy

(Question has been edited for length.)

Investing during inflation, war and COVID

Judy, this is an interesting question because you are enjoying the benefits of the robo-advisor but at the same time you’re describing the shortcomings.

As a financial planner, I often wonder about the attraction of a robo-advisor. I’d love it if you—and other readers—would add a comment below on what attracts you to one.

I am assuming you left your advisor to save on fees. Is there another reason?

In a follow-up email, you shared that your robo-advisor fees are 0.4% plus product fee, or management expense ratio (MER), and they are positioning themselves close to the middle, in between investing on your own and investing with an advisor.

Why work in the middle with a robo-advisor, where you pay 0.4% plus the MER? What are you getting for the 0.4%?