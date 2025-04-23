As a result companies have been giving somewhat shaky financial forecasts during their latest round of earnings updates. Here’s how several big companies are dealing with the tariff confusion:

AP Photo

Kimberly-Clark

The Irving, Texas, company makes Huggies, Kleenex and other personal care and household staples. It expects tariffs to add $300 million of costs and has warned about flat earnings for the year.

“The current environment will now mean greater costs across our global supply chain versus our expectations at the beginning of the year,” said CEO Michael Hsu, in a statement Tuesday following the company’s latest earnings results.

Roughly 20% of Kimberly-Clark’s U.S. costs are exposed to tariffs. The bulk of its estimated $300 million cost impact is being driven by U.S. tariffs against China. The company is working to shift some of its supply chain to mitigate the costs.

3M

William Brown, CEO of 3M Co., the maker of adhesives, coatings, Scotch Tape and Post-it notes, acknowledged that “tariffs are going to be a headwind this year.”

The company stuck to a full-year forecast for profit of $7.60 to $7.90 per share, excluding the impact of tariffs. But 3M did include a slide in its presentation for analysts with a “tariff impact sensitivity,” that it said could lower earnings by 20 cents to 40 cents per share, after factoring in measures that will somewhat reduce the hit from tariffs. Those steps could include cost cuts and “selective price increases where feasible.”

Brown also said during a conference call that the company is looking at alternative production sites with different countries of origin to try and minimize the tariff impact.

RTX

Most of the RTX’s industrial base and supply chain is located inside the U.S., but tariffs are still poised to hurt the defense company behind missile and radar systems.