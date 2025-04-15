Advertisement

A father and young son draw together in a living room.

Budgeting

Alberta Child and Family Benefit payment dates in 2025

The Alberta Child and Family Benefit is a provincial financial assistance program. Learn who’s eligible for the ACFB...

Ask a Planner

2024 tax-filing extensions: What you need to know

There are several personal, trust and corporate income-tax-filing extensions for Canadians this year. Which ones apply to you? ...

A Canadian landlord showing a property to potential tenants for the 2025 tax year.

Income Properties

Rental income and taxes: What’s new for Canadian property owners in 2025

Whether you have renters in your home or another property, know that the money you make can affect your...

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Photo of different amounts of money to symbolize tax brackets in Canada, both federally and in the provinces and territories.

Taxes

Canada’s income tax brackets for 2024, plus the maximum tax you’ll pay based on income

Want an idea of how much tax you paid—or will be paying—for 2024? Here are the federal and provincial...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Six hands holding up gold bars

Investing

What is the price of gold in Canada? And more about gold investing

Investing in gold seems like a throwback, yet this precious metal is hitting new highs and attracting new investors....

Photos of the leaders of the NDP, Liberals, Conservatives and Green Party

News

How the federal election affects your finances

Here’s how proposals from the NDP, Liberals, Conservatives and Green Party could affect your cash flow—and maybe help decide...

Investing

Stock market news for investors: Cineplex, Roots, Delta and more

Cineplex, Roots, Corus Entertainment, Cogeco and Delta Air Lines reported earnings this week. Here are the details for Canadian...

Investing

How should young Canadians invest in bonds?

Young investors have many ways to build the fixed-income portion of their portfolios. Experts say to keep these two...

