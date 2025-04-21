How to invest in CDRs in Canada
Canadian depository receipts are one of the fastest-growing investment products in Canada. Here’s what to consider before investing in CDRs.
While buying Canadian may be all the rage right now, it’s not a sound investing strategy. We tend to have too many domestic stocks in our investment portfolios to begin with, often resulting in lower returns and higher exposure to Canada-specific risks. This home-country bias can be doubly risky if our jobs or other income sources are also threatened—say, by a tariff war with the United States.
Fortunately, investing in foreign equities has never been easier for Canadians. Trading fees continue to edge downward for stocks listed on U.S. and international stock exchanges, and there are hundreds of low-fee exchange-traded funds (ETFs) invested in foreign stocks to choose from right here in Canada.
Plus, if you’re interested in specific global stocks—say, Nvidia or SAP—more and more equities are available in Canada in the form of Canadian depository receipts (CDRs). In the first quarter of 2025, Canada’s two CDR issuers, CIBC and BMO, expanded their roster of CDRs beyond U.S.-listed stocks to include stocks listed only in European and Japanese markets. About 100 leading global companies are now available in CDR form. You can get exposure to world-beating stocks, in other words, without leaving the comfort of Canadian markets.
A depository receipt is a security, issued by a bank, that trades on a stock exchange, much like stocks and ETFs. A CDR is invested entirely in a single underlying stock and so serves as a proxy for owning that stock. Indeed, the depository receipt will pay the same dividend yield as the stock and even grant the holder a say in corporate governance (with some limitations—see below). Why bother with this complicated structure? For certain investors, owning depository receipts instead of the stock itself offers advantages.
CDRs, first launched by CIBC in 2021, were predated by American depositary receipts (ADRs). These U.S.-listed proxies for foreign stocks gave American investors access to international equities without the often higher trading costs, foreign exchange fees and currency risk involved with holding those stocks directly. CDRs are designed to give Canadian investors the same convenience and cost benefits, only for stocks traded outside Canada, including U.S. stocks. CDRs trade on the Cboe Canada exchange.
Investing in CDRs has three key advantages, compared with buying foreign stocks directly:
Canadian investors should be aware of these details before purchasing CDRs:
You can generally buy CDRs using the same brokerage account or investment advisor you use to buy stocks and ETFs. Since virtually all CDRs represent sought-after multinational stocks, liquidity should not be an issue.
Take care, though, to ensure your orders are properly labelled—the ticker symbols used by CDRs often resemble those of the underlying stocks listed abroad. For example, CIBC’s Lululemon Athletica CDR goes by LULU on the Cboe exchange, exactly the same as LULU stock trading on the Nasdaq. The first will set you back 15 bucks Canadian, the second over USD$300.
Investing in CDRs makes sense for Canadian investors who:
CDRs are not suitable for investors who, for example, mean to get all their equity exposure using ETFs or seek currency diversification. A financial advisor can help sort out which investments are best for your needs.
