Ask a Planner

How to use FHSA and RRSP withdrawals for a home down payment in Canada

First-time home buyers in Canada can pull from savings in registered accounts to fund their down payment. Here’s how...

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2025

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

Investing

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2025

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

Investing

Stock market news for Canadian investors: Eli Lilly, BCE and more

Eli Lilly, BCE, Suncor, Canada Goose, Bombardier, Thomson Reuters and Lightspeed reported earnings this week. Here are the details...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

A Canadian holding on to a receipt for their income tax filing.

Jacks on Tax

“I have receipts”: Why you need to keep Canada income tax documents 

You can’t just claim anything. In preparing to file your income tax return, you will need to save receipts...

A senior-age man gives a box to his son

Estate Planning

Embracing the Swedish death cleaning trend

Swedish death cleaning is catching on in Canada. Learn how it can help you save money, simplify estate planning...

Family in their rental apartment in Canada.

loans

How to improve your credit score with rent payments in Canada

A man and woman look at a phone in a cafe

RRSPs

What is the RRSP contribution deadline in 2025?

senior-man-looking-laptop-holding-pen-making-notes

Ask a Planner

How your net income gets calculated for tax and OAS

To minimize taxes and maximize benefits, learn the difference between deductions, credits and other forms of tax relief by...

