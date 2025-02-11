Using a TFSA can help you meet your financial goals, whether you’ll need access to your savings soon (think: wedding or buying a car) or far in the future (retirement). A recent EQ Bank survey found that:

Most Canadians (87%) are saving towards short- to mid-term goals, such as vacation or travel (51%), an emergency fund (48%), home renovations or repairs (34%) or a car purchase or repairs (32%).

57% of Canadians use TFSAs to save for short-term and mid-term goals. TFSAs are the most popular product for this purpose after regular chequing accounts (61%). TFSAs are also more popular than registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) (40%) and high-interest savings accounts (32%).

The vast majority of Canadians (82%) using TFSAs to save said they earn interest on their savings in the account.

But there’s a limit to how much you can put in a TFSA. Near the end of each year, the government announces the maximum contribution room for the next year. The TFSA contribution limit for 2025 is $7,000.

Let’s look at how to find out your total contribution room, how the TFSA actually works, the types of assets it can hold, and more.

What’s your personal TFSA contribution limit?

Your TFSA contribution limit each year is the total of:

Your unused TFSA contribution room from previous years.

The new contribution room for this year—in 2025, it’s $7,000.

TFSA withdrawals made in the previous year, if applicable.

Your TFSA contribution room starts accumulating in the year that you turn 18, even if you don’t open an account or file a tax return. If you were born in or before 2009—the year the TFSA launched—your cumulative contribution limit as of Jan. 1, 2025, is $102,000. In the table below, you can see all of the annual TFSA limits dating back to 2009. To calculate your personal limit, use MoneySense’s handy TFSA contribution room calculator.

Year Annual TFSA limit Cumulative TFSA limit 2009 $5,000 $5,000 2010 $5,000 $10,000 2011 $5,000 $15,000 2012 $5,000 $20,000 2013 $5,500 $25,500 2014 $5,500 $31,000 2015 $10,000 $41,000 2016 $5,500 $46,500 2017 $5,500 $52,000 2018 $5,500 $57,500 2019 $6,000 $63,500 2020 $6,000 $69,500 2021 $6,000 $75,500 2022 $6,000 $81,500 2023 $6,500 $88,000 2024 $7,000 $95,000 2025 $7,000 $102,000

If you’ve made any TFSA contributions over the years and aren’t sure how much room you have left, you can do any of the following:

How TFSAs work

Here are the essential details about TFSAs:

Any Canadian aged 18 or older with a valid social insurance number (SIN) can open a TFSA.

TFSA contributions (cash or investments) grow tax-free. You will never have to pay income tax on the interest, capital gains or dividends earned inside this account.

You can make TFSA withdrawals anytime, and they’re always tax-free. (Keep reading for tips about replacing withdrawals.)

TFSA contributions are not tax-deductible, meaning they will not lower your taxable income, unlike with registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs).

Unused TFSA contribution room carries forward indefinitely. So if you get a work bonus or a hefty raise, you can catch up with your contribution room.

TFSAs can hold cash and certain qualifying investments, including stocks, bonds, guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other assets.

Because a TFSA is a registered account, you can’t claim any capital losses on your income tax return. You do not claim any capital gains for that matter, either.

Some TFSAs pay interest, helping your savings egg grow.