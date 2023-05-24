Over the years, the company has evolved, expanding its family of businesses to include unisex apparel chain Mark’s Work Wearhouse (Mark’s), as well as the sporting goods chains Sport Chek and Atmosphere, among others. Let’s take a look at how you can earn rewards with one of Canada’s most well-known retailers.

Find your next credit card* See cards tailored for you from over 12 banks and card issuers

No impact to your credit score

Get an answer in under 60 seconds Find my perfect card You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Canadian Tire Triangle Mastercard

This accessible card has no income requirement and carries no annual fee—but, still allows you to rack up the CT Money.

This card puts 4% in CT Money back in your pocket on spends at Canadian Tire and partner stores. Purchases made anywhere else earn 0.8% back. Cardholders also receive personalized offers tailored to their interests.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Interest rates: 19.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers

19.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers Rewards at partner locations: 4% in CT Money on purchases at Canadian Tire and partner stores

Rewards on everything else: 1.5% on the first $12,000 spent on groceries per calendar year (excluding Costco and Walmart); 0.5% on everything else

Welcome offer: No welcome offer at this time.

No welcome offer at this time. Additional benefits: Personalized offers and exclusive bonuses; member-only events; extended warranty

Annual income requirement: None

All about Canadian Tire’s Triangle Rewards program

Participating locations of these stores are partnered with Canadian Tire in its Triangle Rewards loyalty program. For consumers, this is good news. Canadian Tire has loads of experience with customer rewards—they’re the inventors of Canadian Tire Money (CT Money), the granddaddy of Canadian rewards programs. Introduced way back in 1958, Canadian Tire Money (coupons printed to look like currency) offered customers a way to save on in-store purchases as a reward for their patronage; when you made a purchase, you were handed CT Money to use in lieu of cash on a future visit.

Today, through the Triangle Rewards program, collectors can accumulate CT Money digitally at Canadian Tire stores, at participating partner stores and online. The 2018 introduction of the program digitized the CT Money concept, allowing Triangle members to collect CT Money at more retailers and at a better rate.

There are two ways to join the Triangle program: become a Triangle Mastercard cardholder, or register for Triangle Rewards with the downloadable app or a physical loyalty card. In both cases, members receive digital CT Money automatically on every purchase. But here’s where the paths diverge: Loyalty cardholders earn at a rate of 0.4% at Canadian Tire and its affiliates, while Triangle Mastercard account holders earn 10 times that amount (4.0%)—and they can earn on every purchase, anywhere.

What’s more, in 2023, the company introduced Triangle Select, a premium subscription program. Triangle Select allows you to earn ten times the CT Money on everyday purchases made with your Triangle Mastercard, in addition to your regular in-store Triangle credit card rewards. The program costs $89 per year (plus tax).

Boosting your rewards with Canadian Tire Financial Services

Regardless of which card you carry, there are a few tips and tricks to help you get the very best out of your Triangle Mastercard.