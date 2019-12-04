Holiday helper: 7 ways your credit card rewards can save you money and stress this season

The holidays are just around the corner and, although it’s usually a happy time of the year, a new survey from PC Financial* has confirmed that many of us have long known, the holidays are stressful and expensive. 49% of Canadians surveyed said they’ve blown their holiday budget, while 74% said holiday spending is a source of stress.

What’s worse is that sometimes you’re put in a position where things can get awkward fast: 43% said they didn’t have a gift for someone who had one for them and 70% said they’ve compromised on the number and quality of gifts due to financial constraints. The good news is there are ways to relieve that stress. Nearly 70% of Canadians are planning to use loyalty points to offset holiday spending and reduce stress this season. Loyalty cards like the PC Financial Mastercard* can help you earn points on your disaster-averting purchases or rack up more points for you to use when you need them the most.

Playing host

When hosting dinner over the holidays, Canadians spend more than 13 hours on average planning, cooking, shopping and setting up for the big day. But dinner doesn’t need to be complicated when you can order party trays or buy prepared foods at Loblaws and Superstore. You can even save yourself some time by taking advantage of PC Express. Just order your groceries online and then pick them up during your selected time with PC Express. They even have deals for first time customers which you don’t want to miss out on.

The last-minute party invite

During the holidays, it’s pretty common to get last-minute invites to parties, but that can be a bit of a problem if you’re not prepared. That said, you can look like a fashionista with a quick trip to Joe Fresh where they have great fashion choices at reasonable prices. You can also get your makeup done for free at Shoppers Drug Mart’s beautyBOUTIQUE. Walk-ins are available, but if you want to make sure you’re going to arrive at your party on time, call and make an appointment. Don’t forget you can earn up to 4.5% back in PC Optimum points at Shoppers Drug Mart.

Guests with different dietary needs

Whether you’re hosting a dinner or attending a potluck, keeping allergies and the latest food trends in mind can be tricky. So it’s a relief to know Loblaws stores offer different food options, including gluten-free, organic, keto, paleo, vegetarian and organic. Plus, you’ll earn up to 30 PC Optimum points per $1 spent when using a PC Mastercard at Loblaws-owned stores, which is a 3% return. You can even earn additional points through targeted promotions and in-store offers.

Road-trips on top of road trips

When you’ve got friends and family to visit, it may seem like you’re driving more than actually spending time with your loved ones during the holidays, but at least you can get something out of it for yourself. At Esso and Mobil gas stations, you’ll earn at least 30 PC Optimum points per litre of gas. If you need snacks for the road, purchases made inside the gas stations earn you 10 PC Optimum points per $1 spent when using a PC Mastercard.

A much-needed break

If the holidays stress you out, you could consider booking a vacation to get away from it all. PC Travel is a full-service travel agency where you can earn PC Optimum points. And if you’re a PC Financial World Elite Mastercard holder, you get travel medical insurance included for up to 10 days if you’re under the age of 65. Car rental collision/loss damage waiver Insurance is also included for up to 31 days as long as you charge the entire cost of the rental to your PC Financial World Elite Mastercard.*

Crisis averted

A whopping 48% of Canadians surveyed said that they don’t know who to call for help with holiday disasters, which is why PC Financial has set up a hotline where you can get advice from PC Helpers. They can help direct you to the best PC deals if budgets are tight, give you turkey prep advice if yours ends up “overcooked” or even help advise last minute gift ideas for those you may have forgotten. This service is available on December 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. If you need more than just a little help, head to Shoppers Drug Mart, where you can pick up gift cards, last-minute presents, groceries, greeting cards and more. It’s your one-stop disaster-prevention shop. The PC Optimum app even has points offers for gift card purchases from time to time.

When the Grinch strikes

Although the holidays are a time of joy, the Grinch can come knocking at any time. Some people have had their recent purchases or gifts lost, stolen or damaged, but if those items were paid with a PC Mastercard, you’re protected for 90 days, thanks to the included purchase assurance. This free insurance basically allows you to get a replacement at no charge. As a cardholder, you also get a free extended warranty, which doubles the manufacturer’s warranty up to one additional year.

The holidays can be stressful, but a PC Financial Mastercard will allow you to earn points with ease. When disaster strikes, cash in those PC Optimum points or take advantage of your included benefits so you can save money.

What does the * mean?

If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it’s an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense which helps our website stay free to our users. It’s important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We try our best to look at all available products in the market and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it’s included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.