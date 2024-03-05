Advertisement

A man who is struggling financially seeks help from a counsellor.

MoneyFlex

Where to get help if you’re struggling financially (and mentally)  

Money problems can cause anxiety, stress and other mental health issues. Find out how to get help with debt...

A woman works on her laptop in a cafe

Investing

What is a non-registered account and how does it work?

Find out what non-registered accounts are, how they compare to registered accounts and which investments are best for non-registered...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Bubbles in front of tall corporate buildings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: March 3, 2024

Banks do well despite loan issues, why we’re not waiting for a stock market bubble to burst, navigating Nvidia’s...

A man sitting at a table and videochatting on a laptop.

Financial Planning

The MoneySense Find a Qualified Advisor Tool

A stylish woman laughs while standing on a street lined with office buildings

Save

The best chequing accounts in Canada for 2024

Most people expect little from their chequing accounts—but we’ve scouted out options that offer surprising features, from breaks on...

Save

The best TFSAs in Canada for 2024

Tax-free savings accounts offer a place for your cash or other investments to grow. Here’s help with selecting the...

A cheerful couple review a list of RRSP accounts online using a laptop

RRSPs

The best RRSPs in Canada for 2024

Two women sit on the floor with laptops researching HISA rates

Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2024

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

A man sits against a wall outside comparing FHSA rates online

FHSA

Best FHSAs in Canada: Where to get the new first home savings account

The new first home savings account was created to help you save more money for a home purchase. Here’s...

