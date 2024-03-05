Even if you’re debt-phobic or have heard too many horror stories of people maxing out their cards, you can’t skip this step.

Cindy Marques, certified financial planner and director at Open Access Ltd., had one client in their 30s preparing to buy a home—while completely missing this piece of the puzzle.

“They went to see if they’re eligible for a mortgage, and their (credit) score was non-existent, because they just never had credit cards,” Marques said. “And they thought they were doing themselves a favour—‘I never had debt. So this shouldn’t be a problem.’”

Credit cards, however, are important tools to build credit history and maintain a good credit score, Marques added. Thankfully most of them come with perks too, catering to almost every lifestyle.

Where to get a credit card

Many people default to picking a card from their bank because it’s easier, says Shannon Terrell, a finance writer and spokesperson for NerdWallet Canada. But it’s better to shop around, especially with online-only banks.

“Because they don’t have those same overhead costs as a traditional financial institution, they’re often able to offer better interest rates, lower fees, and better perks overall,” Terrell said. “So honestly, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain by shopping around.”

Marques agreed: just getting a credit card with your bank is a wasted opportunity.

What type of credit card is best?

Consider your lifestyle—where you are likely to do the most spending, where you might use rewards—to find your fit. A simple Google search will find many “best of” lists for cards in every category.