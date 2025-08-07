How to get back-to-school deals, and other ways to save money this fall
Canadian parents will spend hundreds per child on back-to-school supplies. Here’s how to get what they need when money’s tight.
Advertisement
Canadian parents will spend hundreds per child on back-to-school supplies. Here’s how to get what they need when money’s tight.
In less than a month, kids will be heading back to class, which means back-to-school shopping season is here. But with the economy the way it is, and more uncertainty on the horizon with the volatile U.S. tariffs situation, many parents are worried about the cost of getting kids ready for a new school term.
Families will spend as much as $600 to $750 per kid, according to a survey conducted by Caddle and the Retail Council of Canada. In another recent survey, Intuit Credit Karma found that over a third of parents are unable to afford back-to-school shopping, and 44% plan to take on debt as a result. More than half (54%) said they will cut spending on necessities such as groceries to make up the shortfall.
Financial stress and rising prices mean it’s more important than ever to get the most value for your budget. I’ve rounded up some sneaky strategies that can help your family save on all the essentials for fall, from backpacks to the best electronics. With some creativity and planning, you can get what you need without breaking the bank.
One of the best things you can do to stretch your budget is to buy less—period.
Make a list of the specific back-to-school supplies your child actually needs. If they’re starting kindergarten or preschool, their teacher might share a list of what they require for class. For children in higher grades, you probably know which basics work best, but if you’re unsure, keep in mind that they don’t require much for the first day, or even the first week. Sometimes it pays to wait until you meet the teacher and get a sense of the classroom and fall projects they’ll be working on, before you buy lots of school supplies. The classroom may have loads of coloured pencils, for example, but it might be helpful if your kid has their own pair of child-safe scissors for an upcoming art project.
With your list in hand, talk to your kids—in age-appropriate ways—about needs versus wants, and how much you have available to spend on their back-to-school supplies. (Do they really need a new Bluey backpack, for example?) Or, if they require a new tablet or other device, scope out lower-priced models and brands. This is a great time to talk about comparing quality and brand names, and searching for back-to-school sales to stretch your dollars.
My eight-year-old is already a savvy comparison shopper, and she’s keen to make the most of her spending budget. I’m always surprised by how willing she is to make compromises and swaps to get what she really wants. For example, we already have several pencil cases around the house from previous years, so she decided she doesn’t need another, but she would really like a new lunch bag. (Hers has been washed repeatedly and, to be fair, is looking quite worn.) So, we agreed to allocate a chunk of her back-to-school budget to a new lunch box of her choosing.
Once you’ve determined what each kid requires for September, comb through what you’ve already got around the house before you hit the stores. Last year’s backpack might look good as new after going through the washing machine. Same goes for last spring’s indoor shoes: if your kid’s feet have not grown over the summer, just wash them. You can buy a new pair later in the year, if they need it.
If there are older siblings, now is a good time to sort through hand-me-downs you’ve stashed away and see what else you can cross off your list, from jackets to sports equipment for back-to-school activities. And when it comes to school supplies, you may be surprised by how much of those you’ve already got, too. Extra binders, notebooks, and pens sitting in an office or craft cupboard can be reorganized for the new school year. Kids can even take charge of sorting and sharpening coloured pencils to stock their pencil cases.
To get ahead of the end-of-summer panic, one survey found two-thirds of shoppers are starting their shopping early—as in now. And they’re in luck, because the back-to-school deals are already plentiful. You can also save by using these strategies:
Whatever your approach for ticking items off your back-to-school shopping list, I highly recommend getting your kids involved in the decision-making. Clearly explain your budget and why it’s important to stick to it, and work together on strategies to get what they need without going over the limit.
My almost-fourth-grader has already made a very detailed (and colour-coded!) shopping list for herself––and her older sister. I’m impressed by her ingenuity and enthusiasm, and I’m looking forward to taking her shopping. Now, if we don’t find the purple floral lunch bag of her dreams, I’m doomed, but that’s a different kind of problem.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
As a student, it’s good to build a credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, movies and more....
Curious to know if you’re eligible for a recurring credit? Discover whether this quarterly benefit could add tax-free cash...
Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Created By
Credit Canada
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
We’ve ranked the best crypto exchanges in Canada. See which one tops our list, and which crypto platforms are...
Canadian companies report mixed Q2 results, with Air Canada and TFI seeing profit declines while Bombardier and Gildan post...
Bitcoin is the seventh-largest global asset—can it keep rising? Plus, ETH’s resurgence, and whether investing in MSTR is a...
It matters how you designate a spouse on your TFSA should you die before they do. Successor holders get...