Families will spend as much as $600 to $750 per kid, according to a survey conducted by Caddle and the Retail Council of Canada. In another recent survey, Intuit Credit Karma found that over a third of parents are unable to afford back-to-school shopping, and 44% plan to take on debt as a result. More than half (54%) said they will cut spending on necessities such as groceries to make up the shortfall.

Financial stress and rising prices mean it’s more important than ever to get the most value for your budget. I’ve rounded up some sneaky strategies that can help your family save on all the essentials for fall, from backpacks to the best electronics. With some creativity and planning, you can get what you need without breaking the bank.

1. Stick to a shopping list

One of the best things you can do to stretch your budget is to buy less—period.

Make a list of the specific back-to-school supplies your child actually needs. If they’re starting kindergarten or preschool, their teacher might share a list of what they require for class. For children in higher grades, you probably know which basics work best, but if you’re unsure, keep in mind that they don’t require much for the first day, or even the first week. Sometimes it pays to wait until you meet the teacher and get a sense of the classroom and fall projects they’ll be working on, before you buy lots of school supplies. The classroom may have loads of coloured pencils, for example, but it might be helpful if your kid has their own pair of child-safe scissors for an upcoming art project.

2. Talk to your kids about needs versus wants

With your list in hand, talk to your kids—in age-appropriate ways—about needs versus wants, and how much you have available to spend on their back-to-school supplies. (Do they really need a new Bluey backpack, for example?) Or, if they require a new tablet or other device, scope out lower-priced models and brands. This is a great time to talk about comparing quality and brand names, and searching for back-to-school sales to stretch your dollars.

My eight-year-old is already a savvy comparison shopper, and she’s keen to make the most of her spending budget. I’m always surprised by how willing she is to make compromises and swaps to get what she really wants. For example, we already have several pencil cases around the house from previous years, so she decided she doesn’t need another, but she would really like a new lunch bag. (Hers has been washed repeatedly and, to be fair, is looking quite worn.) So, we agreed to allocate a chunk of her back-to-school budget to a new lunch box of her choosing.

3. Shop at home first

Once you’ve determined what each kid requires for September, comb through what you’ve already got around the house before you hit the stores. Last year’s backpack might look good as new after going through the washing machine. Same goes for last spring’s indoor shoes: if your kid’s feet have not grown over the summer, just wash them. You can buy a new pair later in the year, if they need it.

If there are older siblings, now is a good time to sort through hand-me-downs you’ve stashed away and see what else you can cross off your list, from jackets to sports equipment for back-to-school activities. And when it comes to school supplies, you may be surprised by how much of those you’ve already got, too. Extra binders, notebooks, and pens sitting in an office or craft cupboard can be reorganized for the new school year. Kids can even take charge of sorting and sharpening coloured pencils to stock their pencil cases.