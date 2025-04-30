Compare Ottawa car insurance quotes online
Here’s how to save on car insurance in Ottawa, including discounts you might not know about.
Ottawa drivers are pretty lucky when it comes to auto insurance rates—they pay some of the lowest premiums in Canada. And yet, there’s always room for a deal on car insurance in Ottawa.
For starters, as with any sizable purchase, it pays to shop around for the best rates on auto insurance in Ottawa. If you already have coverage and it’s coming up for renewal soon, it could be worthwhile to get a few quotes from other providers—if only to confirm that your insurance premiums are still competitive.
On top of that, though, there are several other ways you could lower your auto insurance rates. Here’s what drivers need to know about comparing car insurance quotes for Ottawa.
Insurers base their premiums on risk-related factors. Some of these are out of your hands, and some are not.
Age is a big factor when it comes to auto insurance. Insurers see younger drivers as riskier prospects due to their less-honed decision-making skills and lack of driving experience, so their premiums are typically higher. The stats support these concerns. For instance, according to the Ontario Road Safety Annual Report for 2021 (the most recent one available), the age category with the highest percentage of drivers involved in collisions was drivers aged 21 to 24.
In Ontario, there are three genders recognized by insurers: male, female and gender X. Not all insurers offer the option to select gender X. This is set to change by Jan. 1, 2026, when the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRAO) says all insurers in the province must include gender X in their practices.
In Ontario, male drivers are most often behind the wheel during accidents, so insurers are likely to charge them more for auto insurance. This is true for Ottawa drivers, too. “Almost three-quarters (70%) of the 128 drivers involved in the 84 fatal collisions were male. This percentage was higher in comparison to the 52% of males in the licenced driver population,” notes the Ottawa Fatal Collision Review Committee in its 2020 annual report.
Residents of densely populated cities—say, Toronto or Vancouver—are at greater risk of auto accidents and car damage. Ottawa, having a much lower population density, gets a break in this regard. But something that Ottawa drivers should be aware of is that the city has the sixth-highest auto theft claims in Ontario, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). This may affect Ottawa auto insurance rates in the future—especially if you drive a vehicle that’s popular with thieves—so it’s worth looking for ways to reduce your premiums.
Want to pay low auto insurance rates? Then, carefully consider the car or truck you drive. According to the IBC, these are some of the factors that insurers take into account when deciding what rate to charge you:
The more coverage you select, the more you’ll pay for auto insurance. While you definitely don’t want to be underinsured, if your car is on the older side, you may not need full collision coverage.
As of July 1, 2026, drivers in Ontario will be allowed to forgo certain types of accident benefit coverage that were previously required. The two that everyone must continue to pay for are medical rehabilitation and attendant care benefits. Every other accident benefit (such as lost wages and caregiving expenses) will be available à la carte in Ontario’s no-fault insurance system.
Some insurers offer a discount on auto insurance if you’ve completed a beginner driver education course approved by the Ministry of Transportation.
Any claims, convictions, accidents or auto insurance fraud in a driver’s past can affect vehicle insurance premiums. (Insurers can find some of these by looking up your driver record.) Not all infractions stay on your record indefinitely. Demerit points, for example, are removed two years after the offence.
Car insurance in Ottawa is generally on the lower end of rates in Canada. To give you an idea, we researched the rates for a 38-year-old who drives a 2025 four-door, all-wheel-drive Honda CRV EX-L. Depending on the gender they select on their driver’s licence, they would pay the following for auto insurance in Ottawa each year:
Male: high $4,243; low $1,618
Female: high $4,197; low $1,618
Gender X: high $4,197; low $1,618
To estimate the cost of insuring different vehicles in Ottawa, read MoneySense’s guide to comparing auto insurance quotes.
High auto insurance premiums aren’t inevitable. The following tips can help Ottawa drivers score a lower rate, says the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario.
Drivers willing to pay a higher deductible when they make a claim are charged less for auto insurance.
There’s a world of discounts on auto insurance, so it’s definitely worth investigating what’s available to you.
Auto insurers may offer you a lower premium if:
The less frequently you drive, the lower the chance you’ll be involved in an accident. People who commute daily and/or drive long distances to get to work often pay more for auto insurance than those who don’t.
The rate for adding your teen to your auto insurance policy as an occasional or secondary driver will be less expensive than adding them as a principal driver.
While car insurance in Ottawa is less expensive than in other major Canadian cities, it still adds up, so look for as many discounts as possible.
In this excerpt from Wealthier, authors Daniel R. Solin and Mark McGrath offer practical tips on estate and financial...