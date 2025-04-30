For starters, as with any sizable purchase, it pays to shop around for the best rates on auto insurance in Ottawa. If you already have coverage and it’s coming up for renewal soon, it could be worthwhile to get a few quotes from other providers—if only to confirm that your insurance premiums are still competitive.

On top of that, though, there are several other ways you could lower your auto insurance rates. Here’s what drivers need to know about comparing car insurance quotes for Ottawa.

What affects auto insurance costs in Ottawa?

Insurers base their premiums on risk-related factors. Some of these are out of your hands, and some are not.

How age affects auto insurance

Age is a big factor when it comes to auto insurance. Insurers see younger drivers as riskier prospects due to their less-honed decision-making skills and lack of driving experience, so their premiums are typically higher. The stats support these concerns. For instance, according to the Ontario Road Safety Annual Report for 2021 (the most recent one available), the age category with the highest percentage of drivers involved in collisions was drivers aged 21 to 24.

How gender affects auto insurance

In Ontario, there are three genders recognized by insurers: male, female and gender X. Not all insurers offer the option to select gender X. This is set to change by Jan. 1, 2026, when the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRAO) says all insurers in the province must include gender X in their practices.

In Ontario, male drivers are most often behind the wheel during accidents, so insurers are likely to charge them more for auto insurance. This is true for Ottawa drivers, too. “Almost three-quarters (70%) of the 128 drivers involved in the 84 fatal collisions were male. This percentage was higher in comparison to the 52% of males in the licenced driver population,” notes the Ottawa Fatal Collision Review Committee in its 2020 annual report.

How where you live affects insurance premiums

Residents of densely populated cities—say, Toronto or Vancouver—are at greater risk of auto accidents and car damage. Ottawa, having a much lower population density, gets a break in this regard. But something that Ottawa drivers should be aware of is that the city has the sixth-highest auto theft claims in Ontario, according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). This may affect Ottawa auto insurance rates in the future—especially if you drive a vehicle that’s popular with thieves—so it’s worth looking for ways to reduce your premiums.

How the kind of car you drive affects your insurance

Want to pay low auto insurance rates? Then, carefully consider the car or truck you drive. According to the IBC, these are some of the factors that insurers take into account when deciding what rate to charge you: