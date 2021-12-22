While insurance is usually a good idea to protect yourself, your liability and your assets, whether or not it’s required by law depends on what type it is. We break down the different types of insurance—like home, auto and life—and the rules for each.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 100%; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

More on insurance: