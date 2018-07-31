 Canada's Best Places to Live for Low Taxes: Top 100 Cities - MoneySense
Real Estate

Canada’s Best Places to Live for Low Taxes: Top 100 Cities

If you’re determined to keep your hard-earned money, move here

by

West Nipissing, Ont. (Alfonzo Buscemi/Wikimedia Commons)

Most of us recognize taxes are a necessary evil, but we also don’t want to pay more than necessary.

Your province plays a big role in determining how much of your paycheck stays in the bank account. Choose Quebec and expect to pay 15 per cent in sales taxes on every purchase; choose Alberta and the rate drops to five per cent.

Thanks to property taxes, the city you live in matters too. Homeowners in Kirkland, Que. pay the steepest property tax rates, at 4.1 per cent of the value of their homes, while residents of Fort McMurray pay the lowest rates at just 0.08 per cent.

Which city has the lowest taxes? That question is more complicated than it appears. Different people in the same city pay different tax rates and amounts, depending on how much they make and how much their homes are worth.

PHOTOS:

To rate the cities with the lowest taxes, we considered both tax rates and the average dollar amount paid in taxes. Sometimes, the two are quite different. In B.C., high property values mean many homeowners are forking over large amounts in property taxes despite low tax rates, while the opposite is true in Windsor, Ont. and some municipalities in Atlantic Canada.

If you’re determined to keep your hard-earned money, we suggest a move to West Nipissing, Ont., on Lake Nipissing west of North Bay. You’ll pay a property tax rate of 1.9 per cent, which should work out to an annual average bill of $1,495, thanks to an average housing price of just $216,000. And you’ll benefit from Ontario’s relatively low sales and income tax rates.

The taxes category is worth 7 per cent of the main Best Places to Live ranking. We consider the provincial sales tax rate, the municipal property tax rate, the average dollar amount paid in property tax and the dollar amount of provincial income tax someone making the Canadian average individual income would pay. For more information, please see the methodology page.

The Top 100

Search to filter by city or province:

Rank City Province Property tax rate Average annual property tax bill Provincial sales tax rate
1 West Nipissing ON 1.88% $1,494.56 13%
2 Elliot Lake ON 2.24% $1,390.04 13%
3 Hawkesbury ON 2.16% $1,515.85 13%
4 Perth East ON 1.67% $1,934.87 13%
5 Victoria BC 1.14% $929.75 12%
6 Quesnel BC 1.37% $1,239.21 12%
7 North Bay ON 2.11% $1,947.97 13%
8 Temiskaming Shores ON 2.09% $1,964.73 13%
9 Esquimalt BC 1.42% $1,258.02 12%
10 Dawson Creek BC 1.25% $1,407.13 12%
11 Cornwall ON 2.43% $1,811.19 13%
12 Nelson BC 1.53% $1,302.52 12%
13 Williams Lake BC 1.53% $1,366.02 12%
14 Fort St. John BC 1.09% $1,510.48 12%
15 Owen Sound ON 2.36% $1,922.36 13%
16 North Vancouver BC 1.47% $1,439.22 12%
17 Wellington North ON 2.14% $2,065.07 13%
18 New Westminster BC 1.55% $1,398.32 12%
19 Timmins ON 2.14% $2,130.65 13%
20 Greater Sudbury ON 2.06% $2,226.77 13%
21 Prince George BC 1.51% $1,543.91 12%
22 Prince Rupert BC 1.47% $1,609.12 12%
23 Leamington ON 2.40% $2,007.37 13%
24 Brockville ON 2.37% $2,037.40 13%
25 Port Alberni BC 1.90% $1,417.31 12%
26 Vancouver BC 1.51% $1,649.21 12%
27 Trent Hills ON 2.45% $2,017.53 13%
28 Toronto ON 2.03% $2,383.53 13%
29 Orillia ON 2.42% $2,077.56 13%
30 North Glengarry ON 2.40% $2,115.27 13%
31 South Dundas ON 2.32% $2,167.69 13%
32 Penticton BC 1.75% $1,552.97 12%
33 Norwich ON 2.17% $2,345.90 13%
34 Belleville ON 2.38% $2,181.05 13%
35 West Grey ON 2.24% $2,306.26 13%
36 Langley BC 1.92% $1,606.41 12%
37 North Perth ON 2.20% $2,364.14 13%
38 Pembroke ON 2.53% $2,104.34 13%
39 Greater Vancouver BC 1.66% $1,756.22 12%
40 Petawawa ON 2.08% $2,479.88 13%
41 South Huron ON 2.36% $2,281.11 13%
42 Woodstock ON 2.38% $2,277.79 13%
43 Mackenzie County AB 1.19% $1,313.78 5%
44 Clarence-Rockland ON 2.03% $2,585.95 13%
45 Mapleton ON 2.05% $2,583.19 13%
46 Whistler BC 1.18% $1,947.26 12%
47 Windsor ON 2.68% $2,031.84 13%
48 Kenora ON 2.40% $2,312.47 13%
49 Kitchener ON 2.28% $2,407.50 13%
50 Gravenhurst ON 2.48% $2,259.71 13%
51 Chatham-Kent ON 2.60% $2,172.23 13%
52 Peterborough ON 2.51% $2,266.91 13%
53 Sault Ste. Marie ON 2.50% $2,282.41 13%
54 Thorold ON 2.43% $2,348.48 13%
55 Langford BC 1.52% $1,944.62 12%
56 Norfolk County ON 2.43% $2,349.05 13%
57 Salmon Arm BC 1.79% $1,843.56 12%
58 Quinte West ON 2.41% $2,384.82 13%
59 Kelowna BC 1.62% $1,922.20 12%
60 Vernon BC 1.84% $1,848.99 12%
61 Cranbrook BC 1.74% $1,881.15 12%
62 Greater Napanee ON 2.42% $2,388.44 13%
63 Terrace BC 1.65% $1,934.36 12%
64 Mountain View County AB 1.39% $1,502.90 5%
65 Port Colborne ON 2.66% $2,228.71 13%
66 Brantford ON 2.56% $2,328.01 13%
67 Powell River BC 2.09% $1,806.24 12%
68 Stratford ON 2.45% $2,439.18 13%
69 Clearwater County AB 1.35% $1,596.60 5%
70 Midland ON 2.68% $2,250.78 13%
71 The Nation ON 2.19% $2,713.40 13%
72 Essex ON 2.59% $2,359.57 13%
73 Kamloops BC 1.66% $1,966.88 12%
74 Sooke BC 1.75% $1,951.49 12%
75 Fort Erie ON 2.71% $2,253.68 13%
76 Welland ON 2.71% $2,262.35 13%
77 Campbell River BC 1.89% $1,946.05 12%
78 Lac Ste. Anne County AB 1.43% $1,633.21 5%
79 Canmore AB 1.17% $1,735.62 5%
80 Wetaskiwin AB 1.72% $1,488.32 5%
81 Cambridge ON 2.36% $2,663.91 13%
82 Courtenay BC 2.11% $1,873.47 12%
83 Barrie ON 2.31% $2,716.66 13%
84 West Lincoln ON 2.20% $2,797.02 13%
85 Lambton Shores ON 2.63% $2,412.62 13%
86 Guelph ON 2.28% $2,735.87 13%
87 Lake Country BC 1.60% $2,139.74 12%
88 Thunder Bay ON 2.65% $2,407.97 13%
89 Grand Falls-Windsor NL 1.17% $975.78 15%
90 Burnaby BC 2.01% $1,953.23 12%
91 Gander NL 1.06% $1,051.26 15%
92 St. Thomas ON 2.78% $2,330.07 13%
93 Corner Brook NL 1.21% $1,035.66 15%
94 Yellowhead County AB 1.44% $1,778.25 5%
95 Nanaimo BC 2.02% $1,990.20 12%
96 Kingsville ON 2.56% $2,563.17 13%
97 St. Catharines ON 2.68% $2,432.20 13%
98 Kingston ON 2.50% $2,643.66 13%
99 White Rock BC 2.06% $1,958.13 12%
100 Orangeville ON 2.32% $2,789.94 13%