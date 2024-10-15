Newsletter Get free MoneySense financial tips, news & advice in your inbox. subscribe now

1. 1999: No longer did Canadians have to wait until they retired to access their registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs). The government introduced the Home Buyers’ Plan, whereby first-time home buyers can make a tax-free withdrawal from their retirement savings to fund a down payment on a home. Canadians have 15 years to repay themselves the amount withdrawn before being taxed on it. (New in 2024: the government has increased the amount you can borrow, from $35,000 to $60,000.)

2. 2000: The stock market was flying high and everyone was overly excited about the possibility of internet companies. Between 1995 and 2000, the Nasdaq composite stock market index rose by 800%. Unfortunately, the dot-com bubble burst by 2002. All the gains vanished and dozens of online companies shut down. The stock market remained stagnant for the next decade.

3. 2002: The first Euro coins and banknotes were issued. The introduction of this currency—now used in 20 European Union countries—primarily affected the European economy, but it also influenced Canadian financial markets and trade relations. Some voices called for America, Mexico and Canada to follow suit with a pan-American currency. The European Union is now Canada’s third-largest trading partner, after the United States and China.

4. 2004: Canada’s housing market began its stratospheric ascent, growing 10% year-over-year to an average national selling price of around $250,000. Today that figure is over $600,000. The last 20 years have led to a significant increase in household wealth for some Canadians, but also mounting anxiety over housing affordability.

5. 2006: The government introduced a new direct payment to families, then called the Universal Child Care Benefit. At first, every family with a child under the age of six received a taxable $100 monthly cheque. The program has since evolved and expanded into the Canada Child Benefit. This pronatalist policy has helped reduce Canada’s child poverty rate.

6. 2007–2008: Canada weathered the global financial crisis better than many other advanced economies, through a strong and regulated banking system. While Canadians still saw a downturn in the job and real estate markets, the effect was muted compared to other nations and the recovery was swift.

7. 2008: The federal government introduced the registered disability savings plan (RDSP), with the goal of helping Canadians with disabilities improve their long-term financial security. The government provides matching grants and bonds on RDSP contributions. To access the account, however, Canadians must first qualify for the disability tax credit (DTC), a lengthy process contested by some disability activists.

8. 2009: The government launched the tax-free savings account (TFSA), a registered account allowing for tax-free growth and withdrawals. TFSA annual contribution room carries over if unused, making it more flexible than other registered accounts. Today, over half of Canadians have a TFSA.