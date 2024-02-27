1. 1999: The Canada Revenue Agency—then called the Canada Customs and Revenue Agency—introduced Netfile, enabling Canadians to file their tax returns electronically. In its first year, only 530 Canadians filed using this service. But in 2023, nearly 10.5 million Canadians used Netfile for their 2022 tax return.

2. 1999: Kanetix became Canada’s first comparison site for personal finance products, with an initial focus on insurance quotes. It acquired Rates.ca in 2015, and later took on the name Ratesdotca. Kanetix paved the way for comparison sites like Ratehub.ca, which launched in 2010 and whose parent company, Ratehub Inc., acquired MoneySense in 2019.

3. 2000: Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada’s largest pharmacy chain, officially launched its Shoppers Optimum loyalty program. Six million Canadians signed up within the first year. Loblaw, which acquired Shoppers Drug Mart in 2013, merged its PC Plus points and Shoppers Optimum in 2018—creating PC Optimum, one of the largest loyalty programs in the country.

4. 2000: Canada became the first country with a bond exchange-traded fund (ETF), building on another Canadian first: the launch of the world’s first exchange-traded, index-linked product—the Toronto 35 Index Participation Units (TIPs)—in 1990. TIPs became a blueprint for the modern ETF and evolved into what is known today as the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF.

Photo by cottonbro studio from Pexels

5. 2001: HomeEquity Bank expanded its Canadian Home Income Plan (CHIP) reverse mortgage to Ontario and Alberta. The CHIP reverse mortgage was first offered in Vancouver in 1986, and it became available across Canada in the following years. Today, HomeEquity Bank and Equitable Bank are the only two Canadian financial institutions offering a reverse mortgage, which allows home owners aged 55-plus to access the equity in their homes.

6. 2003: Interac introduced electronic fund transfers (Interac e-Transfers), enabling Canadians to send and receive money through email and mobile numbers. This helped make Canada a leader in electronic money transfers before the widespread adoption of other peer-to-peer methods, according to Interac.

7. 2005: Online retail marketplace Amazon launched Amazon Prime membership for U.S. customers, offering free and unlimited two-day shipping at a cost of USD$79 per year. Canadians would have to wait until 2013 for access to Amazon Prime, at the same annual cost in Canadian dollars. Since the launch, Amazon Prime has transformed customer expectations of online delivery and inspired other companies to adopt subscription-based services.

8. 2007: Banks, major credit card companies and Interac introduced chip technology for debit and credit cards. They issued plastic cards with embedded microchips that contained encrypted data. This new feature increased security and helped reduce fraud at payment terminals and automated teller machines (ATMs), and it’s ubiquitous today.