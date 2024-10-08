Do I need a tax lawyer to prepare my estate?
Wondering whether your estate planner knows the latest tax laws? Do you need a tax lawyer too? Discover three key considerations when hiring an estate professional for property transfers.
Are estate planners required to be cognizant of current tax laws and implications of transferring title of my secondary property to a family member or should I be seeking out a tax lawyer?
–Aggie
Thanks for your question, Aggie. There are a lot of things do know when planning an estate, especially with real estate. As an estate administrator, I often get questions, like, “Should my estate planner be aware of current tax laws?” That’s an important one, especially when transferring the title of a secondary property to a family member. It highlights the complexity of estate planning. Whether you’re transferring a lakeside cottage to your daughter or handing over the keys to a cozy downtown condo to a niece, understanding the tax implications is critical.
The short answer: Yes, estate planners should absolutely be well-versed in tax laws as they relate to your estate. But there are nuances to this, and sometimes calling in more professionals is the best move. Let’s break it down together.
When working with an estate planner, Aggie, you want someone who knows the ins and outs of Canadian tax laws. A good estate planner should be able to give you a heads-up about potential capital gains tax, probate fees and other tax-related consequences of transferring property. They should also be aware of any recent changes in tax legislation that might affect your decisions.
Here’s the catch: some estate planners are generalists in estate matters. They know a lot about various aspects of estate planning, but they’re not necessarily specialists in any one area. Think of them as the Swiss Army knives of the estate world—they’re versatile, but sometimes, you need a specific tool for a specific job. That’s when a lawyer can help.
If your estate plan involves particularly complex tax issues, or if you’re dealing with multiple properties, international assets or a complicated family structure (we all have that one uncle, right?), then it’s time to bring in a tax lawyer and possibly a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA). Each professional will bring a unique set of skills to the table that an estate planner might not be able to advise on.
A tax lawyer can dive deep into the specifics and offer tailored advice that aligns with the current laws. If transferring a secondary property triggers a hefty tax bill, a tax lawyer can explore strategies to minimize what is owed, such as using trusts or gifting strategies. They also ensure your actions are legally sound, reducing the risk of any unpleasant surprises from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
A CPA or tax accountant is your go-to expert for financial details. They can provide in-depth analysis and advice on the economic implications of your estate planning decisions. Working with a CPA is crucial, especially when you need precise calculations regarding capital gains, income tax planning and the timing of property transfers. They can also help with tax filings, ensuring that everything is reported correctly and optimizing your overall tax situation.
Having both a tax lawyer and a CPA involved with your estate planning ensures that your estate plan is both legally strong and financially optimized, giving you a comprehensive approach to estate planning.
Ideally, all three—your estate planner, lawyer and accountant—should work together like a well-oiled machine. Estate planning is a team sport, and having all these professionals on your side ensures that all bases are covered. The estate planner can create a comprehensive plan that aligns with your wishes, while the lawyer and CPA fine-tune the details, ensuring that the plan is both tax-efficient and legally effective.
This collaborative approach can save you time, money and headaches down the road. Plus, it gives you peace of mind knowing that every aspect of your estate is being handled by the right expert.
So, what’s the takeaway, Aggie? Support is key. Here are three key things to consider when hiring an estate professional:
In the end, Aggie, whether you stick with your estate planner, bring in a tax lawyer or add a CPA to the mix (or both), the goal is the same: to create a plan that protects your assets, honours your wishes and makes life easier for your loved ones. And, if you get to avoid any unpleasant surprises from the taxman? Well, that’s just the cherry on top.
