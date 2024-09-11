Financial educator Kelley Keehn

It can be confusing to pick a planner with the right credentials and investment style—as well as understand their fees, said financial educator Kelley Keehn.

The basic rule of thumb is that no service or advice comes for free.

“Nobody is working for free for you when it comes to your money,” said Keehn, founder of Money Wise Workplaces.

“Someone is getting paid somewhere.”

How financial advisors charge for their services

Generally, there are three ways wealth professionals get paid, Ian Tam, director of investment research at Morningstar Canada, said.

Commission-based advice is the oldest and most common of all, Tam said. Typically, when a consumer walks into a retail bank branch, commission-based advice is what’s offered to them.

It stems from the mutual fund world where an investor pays a bundled fee and a part of it goes to an investment manager or the fund company, Tam explained. The customer in this case often invests in a banking product or fund.

“As an investor, you don’t have the option to opt out of that bundled fee,” Tam explained.