When working with a financial advisor, understand what fees you’re paying
Financial advisors have different investing styles and fee structures. Here’s how to choose the right planner for your needs and goals.
Advertisement
Financial advisors have different investing styles and fee structures. Here’s how to choose the right planner for your needs and goals.
Advertisement
While personal, your relationship with your wealth planner is also highly transactional, and understanding how these fees are structured is important when it comes to growing your money over time.
Advertisement
It can be confusing to pick a planner with the right credentials and investment style—as well as understand their fees, said financial educator Kelley Keehn.
The basic rule of thumb is that no service or advice comes for free.
“Nobody is working for free for you when it comes to your money,” said Keehn, founder of Money Wise Workplaces.
“Someone is getting paid somewhere.”
Generally, there are three ways wealth professionals get paid, Ian Tam, director of investment research at Morningstar Canada, said.
Commission-based advice is the oldest and most common of all, Tam said. Typically, when a consumer walks into a retail bank branch, commission-based advice is what’s offered to them.
It stems from the mutual fund world where an investor pays a bundled fee and a part of it goes to an investment manager or the fund company, Tam explained. The customer in this case often invests in a banking product or fund.
“As an investor, you don’t have the option to opt out of that bundled fee,” Tam explained.
Advertisement
Fee-based advisors, who charge based on asset size, typically work better for people with more assets and dollars to invest.
Tam said fee-based financial planning aligns the motivation of an advisor with the client.
“They’re not going to be motivated to do what we call churning your accounts, or selling and buying similar mutual funds, so they can make a commission,” he explained.
On average, fee-based planners charge a flat rate of 1% and provide holistic advice such as tax planning, estate planning or even everyday financial planning during uncertain economic times.
While uncommon, fee-only, advice-only financial planners are another way to seek help with your money. This type of planner reviews the client’s finances and makes recommendations. It’s then left up to the client to implement those recommendations.
These advisors simply provide guidance and do not sell investment products, Tam said.
“It truly is a decoupling of advice versus sales, which we think is a very positive thing,” he said.
The fee is typically charged at a flat rate, Tam added.
Advertisement
Provide a 30-day notice before withdrawing your cash and earn 4.25% (or 4% when you provide 10-day notice).
Lock in your deposit and earn a guaranteed interest rate of 4.25%.
$0 commission on all online stock transactions. No minimum deposit needed.
MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Keehn suggested taking stock of your assets and income before reaching out to a financial planner.
“The advisor or planner that charges based on assets is not going to help you out much … if you don’t have money for them to make money off of,” she said. This is especially true for people in their 20s and 30s.
If a person doesn’t have a lot of money, Keehn suggested opting for a fee-only planner.
That would work best when a person is making a decent income and has questions they need answered such as whether they should use a tax refund to pay down their debt or invest in their child’s registered education savings plan, for example, Keehn explained.
Some people also consult fee-only advisors as a sounding board to get a second opinion on their financial plans.
For young people, Keehn suggested building a good relationship with their bank and bank advisor.
“You’re going to need your bank heavily over the next couple of decades when you’re in your 20s,” she said. “You’re not going to accumulate a lot of wealth in that time because you’re buying cars and homes and paying off student loans.”
She added consulting an hour-based or fee-only financial planner once every few years could complement bank investments, such as answering questions about life insurance or tax-free savings and pension plans.
Advertisement
“For young people, to understand that as an adjunct, like an add-on, the fee-only financial planner can be a godsend,” Keehn said.
But she warned to look out for red flags.
“You definitely want to have everything in writing—what are you going to do for me and what is it going to cost?” Keehn said.
If a client gets pushback when asking about the fees charged, that’s a big red flag because no experienced and qualified advisor would have a problem sharing a breakdown of fees, she added.
Tam said it is important to know the fee structure before signing up for financial services—or it could take more wealth out of your pocket and delay you achieving your financial goals.
“Fees are the only consistent, proven academically [way] to detract from your wealth over time,” he said. “It’s not interest rates, not market volatility. It’s fees.”
He said a combination of robo-advisors, research and robust financial advice from wealth planners can offer a holistic plan—and help strike a balance between fee and service.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Boomers admit they had it easier than others, but Gen Z gave themselves a C in paying off debt....
Many Canadians will face a jump in mortgage payments at renewal. We spoke to experts about how to manage...
Canada cuts rates again. Can Couche-Tard take over the convenience-store world? Mag 7 outperformance trend may be done. Dollarama...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Proper inheritance planning is crucial to ensure a smooth wealth transfer to the next generation. Here are three essential...
Created By
Ratehub.ca
You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...
Fixed income is finally back in a sweet spot. So, how should you take advantage, with individual bonds, bond...
Find the credit cards in Canada that offer the most rewards and the lowest fees, based on the latest...
Opening an RESP is a great way to contribute to your grandchildren’s education costs. But what happens if you...