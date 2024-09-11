Advertisement

Different aged Canadians and the flag.

Debt

Battle of the generations: Who’s having the toughest time with finances in Canada?

Boomers admit they had it easier than others, but Gen Z gave themselves a C in paying off debt....

A father high-fives his daughter in the kitchen

Mortgages

Mortgage payments going up at renewal? Here’s what to do

Many Canadians will face a jump in mortgage payments at renewal. We spoke to experts about how to manage...

A bonsai tree growing paper money

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: September 8, 2024

Canada cuts rates again. Can Couche-Tard take over the convenience-store world? Mag 7 outperformance trend may be done. Dollarama...

A woman using the MoneySense Finder tool at her work-from-home desk

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Multi-generational family poses for selfie

Estate Planning

Don’t squander your legacy

Proper inheritance planning is crucial to ensure a smooth wealth transfer to the next generation. Here are three essential...

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on September 4, 2024

A man holds a miniature wooden home in his hands

Mortgages

The best 5-year fixed mortgage rates in Canada

You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...

A Canadian investor trying to decide between GICs, bonds and bond funds (bond mutual funds and bond ETFs).

GICs

Bonds vs. GICs: Where should you invest your fixed-income dollars?

Fixed income is finally back in a sweet spot. So, how should you take advantage, with individual bonds, bond...

A woman uses her credit card to make a mobile purchase

Spend

The best credit cards in Canada for 2024

Find the credit cards in Canada that offer the most rewards and the lowest fees, based on the latest...

Columns

What happens to an RESP for grandchildren when you die?

Opening an RESP is a great way to contribute to your grandchildren’s education costs. But what happens if you...

