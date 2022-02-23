Is there any real estate investment I could invest my capital gains in, without being robbed of paying 50% capital gains tax?

I understand there is an exception for the sale of commercial property.

—Dennis

Capital gains tax on real estate

One of the biggest complaints I’ve heard from real estate investors is the dreaded capital gains tax hit, Dennis.

Stock market investors don’t seem to be nearly as patient. Real estate is generally a long-term hold, while stock turnover tends to be more frequent. Real estate investors often end up with larger capital gains as well because real estate is such a large investment, with a market value worth more than many investors’ stock portfolios.

If a rental real estate investor has claimed depreciation, also known as capital cost allowance (CCA), all past CCA gets “recaptured” and taxed in the year of sale in addition to capital gains tax payable.

How much is capital gains tax in Canada?

A capital gain, Dennis, is 50% taxable. I want to clarify this because you referred to paying 50% capital gains tax. The tax rate for capital gains isn’t 50%. The income inclusion is 50% of the capital gain, with the gain taxable at your marginal tax rate. Even someone with a high income will only pay 27% tax at most on their capital gains (54% top tax rate in Nova Scotia times 50% inclusion rate). Many taxpayers will pay much less than 27% tax, depending on their other income for the year, tax deductions, and province of residence.

As an example, someone with a $25,000 income and a $100,000 capital gain in British Columbia in 2022 will pay about $12,616 of tax–less than 13%–on their capital gain. A $100,000 capital gain for someone with $75,000 of other income in Ontario will generate about $18,930 of tax payable–under 19%. And in Quebec, someone with $150,000 of income will pay about $24,981 of tax or about 25% on a $100,000 capital gain.

I don’t know if I’d call this robbery, Dennis, at least not in a Canadian context. Employment income, interest income and foreign dividends are all taxed at twice the tax rate of a capital gain. Capital gains also benefit from being deferred, whereas other income sources are taxable annually. So, on that basis, capital gains on real estate are pretty tax-efficient.

The main difference between gains on real estate and investments

One drawback with investing in real estate is that it’s all or nothing. If you want to sell $5,000 worth of a mutual fund, stock or an exchange-traded fund (ETF), you can do it. You can split your capital gains over two tax years by selling half one year and half the next. When you sell real estate, though, you generally have a large capital gain all in one year because it’s all or nothing.