Rank Area Province Neighbourhood Area average price 2019 Value Momentum Average price vs. area Average price vs. metro district Average price vs. greater city area 1-Year price change 5-Year price change Final star rating 1 Whitby ON Pringle Creek $633,990 64.31 96.81 142.6% 155.1% 71.3% 53.3% 96.9% ★★★★★ 2 Whitby ON Port Whitby $633,990 71.76 99.14 190.5% 207.1% 95.2% 69.8% 99.0% ★★★ 3 Uxbridge ON Uxbridge $531,426 72.56 97.48 225.6% 205.6% 94.5% 56.4% 99.2% ★★★ 4 Scugog ON Port Perry $555,255 53.05 82.37 122.6% 116.8% 53.7% 30.5% 44.9% ★★★★★ 5 Whitby ON Downtown Whitby $633,990 66.19 99.22 148.8% 161.8% 74.4% 84.7% 99.5% ★★★ 6 Clarington ON Courtice $520,049 49.31 89.61 119.7% 106.8% 49.1% 23.8% 92.1% ★★★★★ 7 Whitby ON Brooklin $633,990 57.76 54.75 126.4% 137.5% 63.2% 3.7% 56.2% ★★★★ 8 Pickering ON Village East $735,722 42.43 80.36 98.0% 123.7% 56.9% 13.7% 90.8% ★★★★ 9 Whitby ON Williamsburg $633,990 49.25 54.41 108.8% 118.3% 54.4% 7.5% 63.6% ★★★★ 10 Ajax ON South West $662,883 46.98 77.96 105.0% 119.4% 54.9% 21.8% 66.4% ★★★ 11 Scugog ON Blackstock $555,255 53.72 84.15 123.9% 118.0% 54.3% 19.5% 61.8% ★★ 12 Pickering ON Rosebank $735,722 69.70 58.82 154.2% 194.6% 89.4% 2.6% 51.5% ★★ 13 Pickering ON Bay Ridges $735,722 32.59 58.57 86.1% 108.6% 49.9% 5.3% 64.6% ★★★★ 14 Whitby ON Rolling Acres $633,990 49.99 55.20 109.9% 119.5% 54.9% 0.5% 86.2% ★★★★ 15 Clarington ON Rural Clarington $520,049 64.38 69.40 160.7% 143.3% 65.9% 6.6% 91.3% ★★ 16 Oshawa ON Rural Oshawa $491,044 71.27 73.66 220.3% 185.6% 85.3% 35.9% 16.9% ★★ 17 Clarington ON Bowmanville $520,049 20.65 64.40 97.3% 86.8% 39.9% 6.6% 79.0% ★★★★★ 18 Ajax ON Central West $662,883 46.77 55.70 104.7% 119.1% 54.7% 8.1% 54.9% ★★★ 19 Oshawa ON McLaughlin $491,044 29.73 83.98 108.0% 91.0% 41.8% 20.0% 89.7% ★★★ 20 Ajax ON Central East $662,883 44.77 50.74 102.6% 116.6% 53.6% 5.3% 69.5% ★★★ 21 Pickering ON Rougemount $735,722 62.57 32.25 128.9% 162.7% 74.8% -3.0% 34.9% ★★★★★ 22 Pickering ON Duffin Heights $735,722 43.87 39.71 99.0% 124.9% 57.4% 7.1% 29.2% ★★★★★ 23 Clarington ON Newcastle $520,049 24.09 74.94 100.1% 89.3% 41.0% 17.1% 79.7% ★★★★ 24 Ajax ON Central $662,883 38.79 65.95 97.2% 110.5% 50.8% 6.1% 67.2% ★★★ 25 Pickering ON West Shore $735,722 39.83 60.54 95.3% 120.3% 55.3% 13.4% 38.2% ★★★★ 26 Pickering ON Rural Pickering $735,722 67.55 45.19 144.3% 182.0% 83.7% 2.9% 44.6% ★★ 27 Ajax ON Northwest Ajax $662,883 50.80 47.30 109.8% 124.8% 57.4% 3.8% 46.9% ★★★ 28 Uxbridge ON Rural Uxbridge $531,426 69.87 51.33 195.6% 178.3% 82.0% 11.1% 37.2% ★★ 29 Pickering ON Highbush $735,722 53.91 39.03 110.4% 139.3% 64.0% 5.5% 40.5% ★★★★ 30 Ajax ON Northeast Ajax $662,883 49.32 50.98 107.4% 122.2% 56.2% 5.4% 46.7% ★★★ 31 Oshawa ON Taunton $491,044 52.27 44.76 129.3% 108.9% 50.0% 4.6% 66.2% ★★★★ 32 Ajax ON South East $662,883 35.65 54.42 94.5% 107.5% 49.4% 10.4% 52.8% ★★★ 33 Whitby ON Lynde Creek $633,990 38.77 62.46 98.3% 106.9% 49.2% 9.1% 66.9% ★★★★ 34 Pickering ON Liverpool $735,722 38.18 52.27 93.3% 117.7% 54.1% 6.4% 52.6% ★★★★ 35 Whitby ON Rural Whitby $633,990 70.20 49.43 174.2% 189.4% 87.1% 3.3% 7.4% ★★ 36 Oshawa ON Windfields $491,044 53.61 37.28 131.6% 110.8% 51.0% -7.6% 57.9% ★★★ 37 Brock ON Sunderland $491,448 48.11 60.27 118.9% 100.3% 46.1% 0.5% 88.7% ★★ 38 Brock ON Rural Brock $491,448 55.39 59.78 135.4% 114.2% 52.5% -4.3% 89.0% ★★ 39 Whitby ON Blue Grass Meadows $633,990 47.07 47.27 106.1% 115.4% 53.0% -2.6% 62.8% ★★★ 40 Pickering ON Amberlea $735,722 44.31 58.80 99.3% 125.2% 57.6% 8.8% 58.2% ★★ 41 Pickering ON Woodlands $735,722 55.44 23.77 113.1% 142.7% 65.6% -24.9% 23.6% ★★★ 42 Pickering ON Dunbarton $735,722 67.70 41.27 144.9% 182.8% 84.0% 1.5% 25.1% ★★ 43 Brock ON Beaverton $491,448 12.17 52.36 91.6% 77.2% 35.5% 2.3% 74.6% ★★★★ 44 Pickering ON Brock Ridge $735,722 49.13 48.62 104.6% 132.0% 60.7% -1.6% 60.8% ★★★ 45 Brock ON Cannington $491,448 19.91 83.33 97.7% 82.3% 37.8% 15.0% 93.1% ★★ 46 Oshawa ON Kedron $491,044 59.92 38.53 148.4% 125.0% 57.5% -4.1% 31.3% ★★ 47 Oshawa ON Donevan $491,044 13.98 68.36 94.4% 79.5% 36.6% 11.4% 82.6% ★★★ 48 Oshawa ON Pinecrest $491,044 27.49 56.30 105.5% 88.9% 40.9% 6.6% 62.6% ★★★ 49 Oshawa ON Vanier $491,044 8.05 72.46 84.4% 71.1% 32.7% 15.0% 84.4% ★★ 50 Oshawa ON Northglen $491,044 51.08 45.72 127.2% 107.1% 49.2% 3.0% 47.9% ★★ 51 Whitby ON Taunton North $633,990 55.11 43.43 119.4% 129.9% 59.7% -2.4% 55.1% ★★ 52 Oshawa ON O'Neill $491,044 10.75 75.51 90.1% 75.9% 34.9% 15.9% 86.7% ★★ 53 Oshawa ON Eastdale $491,044 23.54 59.97 101.9% 85.8% 39.5% 6.6% 69.7% ★★ 54 Oshawa ON Lakeview $491,044 8.83 68.71 85.8% 72.3% 33.2% 11.1% 85.9% ★★ 55 Oshawa ON Samac $491,044 24.73 54.68 102.5% 86.4% 39.7% 5.1% 62.1% ★★ 56 Pickering ON Rouge Park $735,722 54.06 27.81 110.4% 139.4% 64.1% -5.5% 12.1% ★★ 57 Oshawa ON Central $491,044 6.65 60.66 80.9% 68.1% 31.3% 2.1% 75.6% ★★★ 58 Clarington ON Orono $520,049 10.65 73.06 87.3% 77.9% 35.8% 20.7% 75.4% ★★ 59 Scugog ON Rural Scugog $555,255 48.27 46.61 113.6% 108.2% 49.7% -0.8% 54.1% ★★ 60 Oshawa ON Centennial $491,044 32.26 49.69 111.8% 94.1% 43.3% -1.0% 60.0% ★★ 61 Oshawa ON Farewell $491,044 10.05 44.80 87.6% 73.8% 33.9% -10.1% 70.0% ★★★ 62 Whitby ON Whitby Industrial $633,990 59.90 0 131.2% 142.6% 65.6% 0 0.0% ★★ 63 Pickering ON Town Centre $735,722 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★★★ 64 Oshawa ON Columbus $491,044 (22.35) 0.21 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -100.0% 0.0% ★★ 65 Oshawa ON Northwood $491,044 (22.35) 0.06 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★ 66 Oshawa ON Raglan $491,044 (22.35) 0.11 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% -100.0% 0.0% ★★ 67 Oshawa ON Stevenson $491,044 (22.35) 0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0 0.0% ★★

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

Durham’s top three neighbourhoods to buy in 2020:

1. Pringle Creek, Whitby

The top spot goes to the Durham community of Pringle Creek (which is also our No. 1 pick for the Greater Toronto Area this year). Talk to local realtors, and they’ll tell you that this neighbourhood has been a long-sought-after Whitby community. Located south of Taunton Road (and all its commercial and retail amenities) and minutes north of Dundas Street West, the area is centred around Pringle Creek Park.

Residents of Pringle Creek won’t be surprised that their neighbourhood is so highly ranked. This community is well-established with great access to commercial stores and restaurants, but with enough of a buffer to provide a tranquil spot for residents to enjoy green space within their own neighbourhood. Better still, the community is about five to 10 minutes away from downtown Whitby, giving it a generous boost of civic pride whenever the city hosts local events.

Buyers will find a great mix of new-builds and resale homes, most of which were built between 1981 and 2000. Houses in this area range in style from modern or contemporary to solid two-storey suburban family homes to sprawling ranchers. About 11% to 15% of Pringle Creek’s residents are tenants, according to Statistics Canada data—a decent share for any buyer looking to purchase a home with a mortgage-payment helping rental suite.

Prior to the pandemic and market slowdown, homes typically sold within 10 days in Pringle Creek.

Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $904,076