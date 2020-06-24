2. Port Whitby, Whitby
With a border on the shore of Lake Ontario, this Whitby neighbourhood stretches from Highway 401, to the north down to the lake in the south. The western boundary runs along the Whitby Harbour up the southern part of the Iroquois Park eastern border.
Years ago, this community served as a commercial and light industrial area for businesses that supported the marina. Eventually, other businesses moved into the area, attracted to the larger commercial spaces. But with skyrocketing residential home prices in the GTA, the homes in this area eventually became a good value. As a result, the community is now largely populated by young families and those looking for great starter homes that are priced, on average, slightly less than the Greater Toronto Area average of $1.27-million.
Potential buyers will like the quiet, family-friendly neighbourhoods, most of which are located in the southern part of the community, near the lake, and the northeastern part of the community, close to the Sports Complex (which is located in Iroquois Park). Despite a larger presence of retail space, the incredible draw of this neighbourhood is the significant amount of green space and easy access to waterfront space.
Prior to the market slowdown, due to the pandemic, homes typically sold within 14 days in Port Whitby.
Average Single-Family Home Price (2019): $1,207,597
3. Uxbridge
Located in the Durham Region, the Town of Uxbridge is just over 60 kilometres northeast of Toronto and situated on the northern slope of the Oak Ridges Moraine, a swath of protected green space that runs 160 kilometres from the Trent River in the east to the Niagara escarpment in the west. This proximity to this protected greenbelt has nicknamed the town (and the surrounding area) as the ‘trail capital’ of the province.
Like other small towns in the Greater Toronto Area, Uxbridge offers that astonishing mix of small-town charm with access to big city amenities. The town’s downtown is dominated by the quaint public library and ‘main street’ offers artisan coffee shops, boutique gift stores and funky yoga studios in second-floor retail space.