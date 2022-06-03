Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada 2022: Langley, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, B.C.
On the cusp of B.C.’s Fraser Valley, these three cities offer many big-city amenities at a more affordable price point than Vancouver.
Langley, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge mark the entry point of British Columbia’s Fraser Valley. Located east of Surrey and roughly an hour’s drive from Vancouver, these three cities are a great opportunity for buyers looking to live close to the big city. Each of them has a small-town feel with large-city amenities, such as commercial centres, retail and dining hubs, trails and parks.
MoneySense worked with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—to uncover the best places to buy real estate in Langley, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge today, as part of the 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada. Zoocasa dove into local real estate data and examined long-term trends to rank the top neighbourhoods in these areas, based on value and price growth potential.
If you’re interested in properties outside of these areas, our guide also includes a national ranking of cities and regions, as well as information on the top neighbourhoods in 12 other areas across Canada (just tap or click “national” in the above menu). The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read about our methodology.
|wdt_ID
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|City
|Benchmark price 2021
|1-year
|3-year
|5-year
|Value
|Economics
|Accessibility
|Children
|1
|1
|Albion
|Maple Ridge
|1,116,921
|29%
|31%
|70%
|3.7
|5
|0.4
|56%
|2
|2
|Thornhill
|Maple Ridge
|338,182
|14%
|35%
|39%
|3
|5
|0.4
|56%
|3
|3
|Walnut Grove
|Langley
|986,051
|25%
|30%
|55%
|3.2
|4.7
|3.2
|47%
|4
|4
|Silver Valley
|Maple Ridge
|1,193,422
|24%
|25%
|56%
|3.1
|4.7
|0.8
|53%
|5
|5
|Whonnock
|Maple Ridge
|1,500,875
|19%
|15%
|45%
|2.6
|5
|0.4
|56%
|6
|6
|Websters Corners
|Maple Ridge
|1,549,602
|21%
|28%
|46%
|2.5
|5
|0.4
|56%
|7
|7
|Fort Langley
|Langley
|1,847,512
|23%
|35%
|54%
|2.5
|4.7
|3.2
|47%
|8
|8
|Willoughby
|Langley
|891,291
|23%
|19%
|36%
|3.2
|3.1
|1.4
|49%
|9
|9
|Mid Meadows
|Pitt Meadows
|706,642
|24%
|14%
|62%
|3.5
|2
|3.5
|43%
|10
|10
|Central Meadows
|Pitt Meadows
|755,132
|19%
|28%
|59%
|3.4
|2
|3.5
|43%
|11
|11
|South Meadows
|Pitt Meadows
|1,058,158
|30%
|26%
|64%
|3.2
|2
|3.5
|43%
|12
|12
|North Meadows Pi
|Pitt Meadows
|1,205,574
|29%
|80%
|111%
|3.1
|2
|3.5
|43%
|13
|13
|Douglas
|Langley
|1,569,522
|35%
|24%
|18%
|4.6
|0
|4.1
|35%
|14
|14
|Aldergrove
|Langley
|878,239
|25%
|36%
|67%
|3.3
|0.3
|3.5
|43%
|15
|15
|Murrayville
|Langley
|991,666
|20%
|17%
|43%
|3.1
|0
|4.1
|35%
|16
|16
|West Meadows
|Pitt Meadows
|1,831,531
|50%
|49%
|65%
|0.6
|2
|3.5
|43%
|17
|17
|Brookswood
|Langley
|1,758,848
|50%
|70%
|70%
|1.6
|0
|4.1
|35%
|18
|18
|Glen Valley
|Langley
|2,705,062
|24%
|58%
|36%
|0
|0.3
|3.5
|43%
Located next to the township of Langley, the city of Langley (commonly known as Langley City) sits across the Fraser River from Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge. It has a population of more than 28,000 and is part of both Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Langley is about 47 kilometres from Vancouver, making it easy to commute by car or train.
Langley offers both green space and a bustling downtown core. With more than 17 parks and nearby hiking trails, it’s ideal for growing families and individuals that enjoy spending time outdoors. Residents also have easy access to shopping, restaurants and cafes found in the McBurney Plaza. The city hosts festivals each year including the Langley Good Times Cruise-In and the Arts Alive Festival. Other major attractions include The Cascades Casino, the downtown Mural Walk and the Rose Gellert Hall. Langley township, which spans much of the surrounding area, is largely agricultural, but residents also work in manufacturing, education, administration and the film industry.
Pitt Meadows is a historic city, often called the “Gateway to the Fraser Valley.” The town was once a watershed, but it was drained and dyked by Dutch settlers in the early 19th century. It now has a network of rivers, bogs and lakes that make it an attractive destination for kayaking, trail walking and nature exploration.
Pitt Meadows is located between the Fraser and Pitt rivers, which separate it from the surrounding Tri-Cities (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody) and Langley. It is connected to Surrey and Langley by the Golden Ears Bridge on the Lougheed Highway. The Pitt River Bridge also connects the city to Port Coquitlam. Many residents from surrounding areas visit Pitt Meadows for its historic downtown core.
Maple Ridge is B.C.’s fifth-oldest municipality, though it only achieved city status in 2014. The city is separated from Langley by the Fraser River and borders the Golden Ears Mountains to the north.
The city’s economy was originally built on the forestry and agricultural sectors, and these are still the largest private-sector employers. Ridge Films Studios is also headquartered in Maple Ridge, and it brings many a celeb into the city, which has locals spotting the A-listers like Jason Momoa and Charlize Theron, to name a few. Otherwise, many residents commute to Vancouver or neighbouring cities for work.
The downtown core, known as Haney, features several malls, a farmer’s market, an art gallery, an arts centre and a theatre. Maple Ridge hosts several festivals each year, including CountryFest, Maple Ridge Caribbean Festival and the Adstock Music Festival.
Prior to the pandemic, housing conditions across all three cities were stable. Real estate was in high demand, particularly for detached homes. However, by June 2020, sales for detached houses and townhomes had more than doubled. And by March 2021, the benchmark price of a detached house had jumped 25% in Langley, 27% in Pitt Meadows and 25% in Maple Ridge compared to pre-pandemic benchmark prices.
“Langley, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge were sought-after cities even prior to the pandemic because of their close proximity to the city of Vancouver,” explains Casey Archibald, a B.C. real estate agent. “One year into the pandemic, the market exploded and prices hit record highs.”
In March 2022, the benchmark price of a home in Langley was $1,768,600, having increased 2.6% month-over-month. In Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, house prices reached $1,142,600 (up 5.1%) and $1,275,300 (up 5.4%), respectively.
“Although prices in these three cities have hit record highs, you can see that the rate of growth month-over-month is slowing,” Archilbad says. “This is great news for buyers looking to break into the market in any of these cities.”
While the local market has experienced steady price gains, Langley, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge are still affordable options for buyers looking to live close to Vancouver.
“These cities are still quite attractive for buyers that need to commute to Vancouver or simply want to live within driving distance or just a train ride away,” Archilbald says. “Now that the housing market is stabilizing, we may see more people flocking to these cities especially as new developments create more supply for buyers.”
Located in Maple Ridge, Albion runs along 240th Street. It is one of the oldest settled areas in the region and features many historic homes. However, recent developments have added a number of newer homes to the housing supply. After years of impressive home price growth, the benchmark price of home in Albion was $1,116,921 in December 2021. At that time, prices were 29% higher than they were one year earlier, 31% higher than three years earlier and 70% higher than five years earlier—giving it a value score of 3.7 out of 5. It also ranks highly on neighbourhood economics, with a solid score of 5 out of 5.
Albion has a long history of being a quiet, rural farming community, but in the last 15 years, the region has been heavily developed. Thankfully, Albion has not lost its historic character, and there are still a number of heritage buildings and locations, including the Albion Wharf, the Jackson Farm House, the Kohy Residence and the Spencer Milk House. Residents have access to nature via forested trails like the Albion Trail. There are two elementary schools and a technical high school to serve the 56% of households that have kids. While the area has access to transit, its accessibility score is just 0.4 out of 5.
View Zoocasa’s real estate listings in Albion.
Thornhill is a neighbourhood in Maple Ridge heavily forested and dotted with residential homes, farms and nurseries. It’s located on the south slope of Grant Hill and is part of the historical community of Whonnock. Thornhill is particularly affordable for B.C. The benchmark price of a home in December 2021 was just $338,182, after experiencing steady growth over the years: prices were 14% higher than they were one year earlier, 35% higher than three years earlier, and 39% higher than five years earlier. Those numbers contribute to the neighbourhood’s value score of 3 out of 5. On neighbourhood economics, it gets a perfect 5 out of 5.
Albion is known for its hiking and horseback riding trails located near 256th Street, and there are a number of other great opportunities for residents to get outside throughout the year. Many enjoy the hilly 14-hole disc golf course or attend community events at Thornhill Hall. Residents are known to be friendly, giving Albion a small-town feel. About 56% of households have children, and their kids are able to attend Whonnock Elementary School. Thornhil’s accessibility score is, unfortunately, just 0.4 out of 5.
View Zoocasa’s real estate listings in Thornhill.
Located in northwest Langley, Walnut Grove has easy access to the Golden Ears Bridge that connects Maple Ridge to Pitt Meadows. The community has a number of amenities, including trendy restaurants, breweries, shops and a movie theatre. Homes in Walnut Grove sold for an average of $986,051 in December 2021. By year’s end, prices were 35% higher than they were one year earlier, 30% higher than three years earlier and 55% than five years earlier. That price growth helped contribute to its value score of 3.2 out of 5. Like the other neighbourhoods on our list, Walnut Grove impresses on neighbourhood economics, with a score of 4.7 out of 5.
With golf courses, a trampoline park, hockey rinks and a community centre—everything an active family might want—Walnut Grove is the perfect home for sporty types. It’s also close to a number of great hiking trails, including Birch Grove Hatchery Trail and the Fort to Fort Trail. Not up for a hike? The locals also like to hang out in Walnut Grove Community Park and Forest Hills Park. Walnut Grove Secondary School and Walnut Grove Public School serve the 47% of households with kids. The area has an accessibility score of 3.2 out of 5—much higher than the other top neighbourhoods on our list.
View Zoocasa’s real estate listings in Walnut Grove.
