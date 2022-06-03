Photo by James.bc on Wikimedia Commons

Langley, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge mark the entry point of British Columbia’s Fraser Valley. Located east of Surrey and roughly an hour’s drive from Vancouver, these three cities are a great opportunity for buyers looking to live close to the big city. Each of them has a small-town feel with large-city amenities, such as commercial centres, retail and dining hubs, trails and parks.

MoneySense worked with Zoocasa—a full-service tech brokerage—to uncover the best places to buy real estate in Langley, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge today, as part of the 2022 edition of Where to Buy Real Estate in Canada. Zoocasa dove into local real estate data and examined long-term trends to rank the top neighbourhoods in these areas, based on value and price growth potential.

If you’re interested in properties outside of these areas, our guide also includes a national ranking of cities and regions, as well as information on the top neighbourhoods in 12 other areas across Canada (just tap or click “national” in the above menu). The rankings are based on data collected at the end of March 2022, and interviews were conducted in March and April. Read about our methodology.

Where to buy real estate in Langley, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

To view all the data in the table, slide the columns right or left using your fingers or mouse. You can filter or rearrange the rankings by using the search tool or clicking on column headings. You can also download the data to your device by tapping on the Excel, CSV or PDF icons.

How to read the table:

Benchmark price 2021: The composite benchmark price as of Dec. 31, 2021. It represents all property types, including attached and detached homes, townhouses/row units and apartment units. Read about how benchmark prices are calculated.

1-year, 3-year and 5-year growth: The percentage increase or decrease in the composite benchmark price (all property types) over each time frame.

Value, economics and accessibility: Each of these neighbourhood characteristics are scored on a scale of five, with five representing the most value for your money, high levels of income and education, and ease of travel by foot, bike and public transit. To see how we determine these scores, read our methodology.

Children: The neighbourhood's percentage of households with kids.

Why we’re watching these cities

Langley

Located next to the township of Langley, the city of Langley (commonly known as Langley City) sits across the Fraser River from Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge. It has a population of more than 28,000 and is part of both Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. Langley is about 47 kilometres from Vancouver, making it easy to commute by car or train.

Langley offers both green space and a bustling downtown core. With more than 17 parks and nearby hiking trails, it’s ideal for growing families and individuals that enjoy spending time outdoors. Residents also have easy access to shopping, restaurants and cafes found in the McBurney Plaza. The city hosts festivals each year including the Langley Good Times Cruise-In and the Arts Alive Festival. Other major attractions include The Cascades Casino, the downtown Mural Walk and the Rose Gellert Hall. Langley township, which spans much of the surrounding area, is largely agricultural, but residents also work in manufacturing, education, administration and the film industry.

Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows is a historic city, often called the “Gateway to the Fraser Valley.” The town was once a watershed, but it was drained and dyked by Dutch settlers in the early 19th century. It now has a network of rivers, bogs and lakes that make it an attractive destination for kayaking, trail walking and nature exploration.

Pitt Meadows is located between the Fraser and Pitt rivers, which separate it from the surrounding Tri-Cities (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody) and Langley. It is connected to Surrey and Langley by the Golden Ears Bridge on the Lougheed Highway. The Pitt River Bridge also connects the city to Port Coquitlam. Many residents from surrounding areas visit Pitt Meadows for its historic downtown core.

Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge is B.C.’s fifth-oldest municipality, though it only achieved city status in 2014. The city is separated from Langley by the Fraser River and borders the Golden Ears Mountains to the north.