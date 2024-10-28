Greta Krippner, a scholar at the University of Michigan, defines financialization as “a pattern of accumulation in which profit making occurs increasingly through financial channels rather than through trade and commodity production.”

The Hudson’s Bay: Canada’s original monopolist

This pattern of financialization becomes evident when we look at the history of one of Canada’s most storied companies: The Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC).

HBC was Canada’s original monopolist. Here’s how the company’s own website describes it:

In 1670, the [British] Royal Charter granted HBC a trading monopoly over the territories that contained rivers that flowed into Hudson Bay. That control was eventually extended from Labrador to the Pacific, from the Pacific Northwest to the Arctic Ocean, an area approximating one twelfth of the Earth’s land mass.

Once a titan of fur trading and mercantile outposts, the company modernized over time, and the firm was acquired by an American private equity firm in 2008. Despite numerous changes in ownership over the last 15 years, today, the Bay is privately owned by an American businessman named Richard Baker, who is HBC’s current governor and chairman. While consumers conceptualized Hudson’s Bay primarily as a retail store representing Canadian trade history, that’s not how Baker sees it: “We’re not a department store chain. We’re a holding company that owns many billions of dollars of real estate,” Baker said in a 2020 Globe and Mail interview. In fact, the retail stores only account for about 15% of the company’s value, according to Baker.

In other words, the Bay was a department store. Today, the Bay has a department store.

The entity known as The Bay is the online business of Hudson’s Bay Company. Physical stores have retained the Hudson’s Bay name. HBC owns Zeller’s, Saks and Home Outfitters, and they sell at least 12 private label brands. HBC also offers a Mastercard and supports a loyalty program (Hudson’s Bay Rewards). Finally, it owns and operates an online marketplace that is conceptually similar to Amazon. This e-commerce arm can similarly elevate or preference the firm’s own brands against those of third-party competitors and incentivize shoppers to spend more through the Hudson’s Bay Rewards program.

Today, Hudson’s Bay is a company with a diverse set of financial and physical assets that it tries to combine to increase its profit position. Amazon, Walmart, and Costco have decimated many retailers, and companies like Hudson’s Bay have been forced to diversify their assets to stay competitive. As retail has continued to struggle post-pandemic, HBC has been closing some of its most iconic and beloved stores across Canada.

Companies need to diversify their revenue streams and evolve as market conditions shift, so these changes are not necessarily a bad outcome. But the evolution of Hudson’s Bay represents the financialization that has changed so much of firm operations today. HBC’s owners live outside of Canada, its shareholders are increasingly institutions, and the value of the company consists of collecting financial assets with market value, rather than the productive utilization of those assets for consumers.