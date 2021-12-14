MoneySense 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
This holiday season, give the gift of financial wellness. Nothing says “I care” like a gift card for a personal finance course, right? Here’s what our editors plan to wrap up for friends and family this year.
Need gift ideas? We have great money-themed presents for everyone on your list. You’ll find gifts that enhance security, teach financial skills, save money (now and in the future) and more.
If you know someone who’s worried about their credit card being hacked, this wallet is the perfect present. Turns out, the same tech (radio frequency identification, a.k.a. RFID) behind that convenient “tap” feature also makes it possible for scammers hovering nearby to scan your cards and steal account information—a type of fraud known as “skimming.” RFID wallets, like this one by Bentley, block electronic pickpocketing, keeping your money in order in more ways than one. It also has 15 card slots, so if you’re a point collector, you’ll be covered on that front, too. Bentley Un Jour à la Fois RFID slim wallet, $39.99.—Courtney Reilly-Larke
They may fall on the pricier side, but smart thermostats, like Ecobee and Google Nest, offer plenty of energy- and money-saving potential. These devices use smart home technology to let you automate and control your home’s temperature remotely, which can lead to lower electricity bills. Many models offer insights into your energy consumption, and some even learn about your patterns and anticipate when you’re likely to be away from home, for example. When used well, a smart thermostat can be light on the wallet and good for the planet—it’s truly a gift that keeps on giving. Ecobee thermostats from $169.99; Google Nest thermostats from $129.99.—Justin Dallaire
As anyone who uses password management software will tell you, it’s a game changer. Not only does it encrypt and store all your passwords so you don’t have to remember them, but it generates super-secure new ones, alerts you to security breaches that require password changes, and more—helping you avoid identity theft. Password managers, like 1Password and LastPass, work across devices and between family members, so you’ll never have to tap “forgot password” again. 1Password starts at US$2.99/month after a 14-day free trial; LastPass is free for one device, or $4.25/month for Premium service after a 30-day free trial.—Jaclyn Law
It’s never too early to teach your child about the value of budgeting. With a three-in-one educational piggy bank, your personal finance wizard-in-the-making will get an early jump on understanding the difference between saving, spending and sharing accounts. Designed with three separate compartments (i.e., boxes), these modern-day piggy banks teach kids basic concepts about money, encouraging them to set aside some for the future. No smashing required. Giantsuper Smart Piggy Trio Bank, $50.—J.D.
More than half of Canadian adults don’t have a will, and among those who do, many of their documents are outdated—a will should be revised after major life events like marriage, divorce, buying a home or having a child. A gift card for Willful, a Canadian do-it-yourself online will platform, makes it easy to create a new legal will and powers of attorney in as little as 20 minutes. The platform guides users through a step-by-step process, and the resulting documents are approved by lawyers in their province. Willful gift cards from $111 (prices vary by province).—J.L.
If you’re looking for a unique, handcrafted gift, consider ordering a personalized wood docking station. It can hold a variety of products including phones, wallets, watches and sunglasses—no more misplacing your valuables! The simple but beautiful design makes the station a perfect fit for a home or an office. Prices range from $20 to $75, depending on the maker and materials. On top of getting a handmade masterpiece, you’ll be supporting independent Canadian business owners, so everybody wins. TheCraftpeg personalized docking stations from $20; model shown, $43.—Luca Tatulli
Everyone loves the gift of money—especially money that grows. MoneySense columnist and Certified Financial Planner Jason Heath wrote this very informative article on gifting money and investments. A couple of quick takeaways as you go through your gift list:
It’s worth looking at how those taxes will affect you this year. Another option is a family trust, depending on the size of the monetary gift.—Lisa Hannam
If you know someone who needs a money makeover or is trying to launch a side hustle, give them the financial know-how to succeed. The New School of Finance makes learning about money fun and engaging. Its DIY online courses, taught by Certified Financial Planner Shannon Lee Simmons, include “Get On Track” (described as “financial adulting on steroids”), plus courses for couples and aspiring home owners. Options for entrepreneurs include Sole Prop School, Track That Shiz (business finances), Don’t Get Effed at Tax Time and others. Courses start at $97, tax included. Purchase by December 21, 2021, with the promo code “holidaze” and save 20% (use your own name, then email [email protected] to let them know who the lucky recipient is).—J.L.
Giving money to charity in someone else’s name (or even your own) is always a heartfelt gift. There are many ways to do it, including cash donations, supporting fundraising events (from galas to runs), buying gifts with proceeds that benefit a cause, and more. (For the first option, consult our rankings for charities that make the most of their donations through impact.) You can also buy donation gift cards, or even donate credit card rewards, like Air Miles and Aeroplan points. Bonus: No need for gift wrap or bows.—L.H.
For those on your list with a preference for consumables—that is, gifts that won’t turn into dust collectors—a subscription to a popular streaming platform might be the way to go. Netflix and Crave, for example, offer gift cards your giftee can apply towards their existing account or use to create a new one. Or, you can upgrade your own personal plan with an existing service to accommodate more user accounts—a budget-friendly way of allowing a friend or family member to try it for themselves. Some platforms, like Netflix, don’t limit who you can share with; others, including music streamer Spotify, allow sharing only within your household, so read the fine print. Tip: Avoid uncomfortable conversations down the road by letting gift recipients know upfront how long the “trial period” will last. Netflix gift cards, any amount; Crave gift cards, $25, $50 or $100.—J.D.
While this gift initially costs more than a few new hardcover books, the investment tracks. E-readers are typically compatible with public libraries’ digital collections, allowing you to download limitless amounts of books for free. The best part? No late fees. The Kobo Libra 2 has a generous 32 GB of storage and also plays audiobooks. Kobo Libra 2 eReader, $219.99.—C.R.
We live in stressful times. Give your friends and family an outlet for their tension with cute and fuzzy stress balls—designed for squeezing negative feelings away so you can be more productive. These handmade delights from Penticton, B.C., come in assorted colours, and they’re also available in keychain form for stress relief on the go. Order in time for the holidays… or tax season. Handcrafted by Kaylee “Lil Squirts” and “Big Squirts” stress balls, from $10.—L.T.
