1. Fraud-proof wallet

If you know someone who’s worried about their credit card being hacked, this wallet is the perfect present. Turns out, the same tech (radio frequency identification, a.k.a. RFID) behind that convenient “tap” feature also makes it possible for scammers hovering nearby to scan your cards and steal account information—a type of fraud known as “skimming.” RFID wallets, like this one by Bentley, block electronic pickpocketing, keeping your money in order in more ways than one. It also has 15 card slots, so if you’re a point collector, you’ll be covered on that front, too. Bentley Un Jour à la Fois RFID slim wallet, $39.99.—Courtney Reilly-Larke

2. Smart thermostat

They may fall on the pricier side, but smart thermostats, like Ecobee and Google Nest, offer plenty of energy- and money-saving potential. These devices use smart home technology to let you automate and control your home’s temperature remotely, which can lead to lower electricity bills. Many models offer insights into your energy consumption, and some even learn about your patterns and anticipate when you’re likely to be away from home, for example. When used well, a smart thermostat can be light on the wallet and good for the planet—it’s truly a gift that keeps on giving. Ecobee thermostats from $169.99; Google Nest thermostats from $129.99.—Justin Dallaire

3. Password manager

As anyone who uses password management software will tell you, it’s a game changer. Not only does it encrypt and store all your passwords so you don’t have to remember them, but it generates super-secure new ones, alerts you to security breaches that require password changes, and more—helping you avoid identity theft. Password managers, like 1Password and LastPass, work across devices and between family members, so you’ll never have to tap “forgot password” again. 1Password starts at US$2.99/month after a 14-day free trial; LastPass is free for one device, or $4.25/month for Premium service after a 30-day free trial.—Jaclyn Law

4. Educational piggy bank

It’s never too early to teach your child about the value of budgeting. With a three-in-one educational piggy bank, your personal finance wizard-in-the-making will get an early jump on understanding the difference between saving, spending and sharing accounts. Designed with three separate compartments (i.e., boxes), these modern-day piggy banks teach kids basic concepts about money, encouraging them to set aside some for the future. No smashing required. Giantsuper Smart Piggy Trio Bank, $50.—J.D.

5. Last will and testament

More than half of Canadian adults don’t have a will, and among those who do, many of their documents are outdated—a will should be revised after major life events like marriage, divorce, buying a home or having a child. A gift card for Willful, a Canadian do-it-yourself online will platform, makes it easy to create a new legal will and powers of attorney in as little as 20 minutes. The platform guides users through a step-by-step process, and the resulting documents are approved by lawyers in their province. Willful gift cards from $111 (prices vary by province).—J.L.

6. Docking station

If you’re looking for a unique, handcrafted gift, consider ordering a personalized wood docking station. It can hold a variety of products including phones, wallets, watches and sunglasses—no more misplacing your valuables! The simple but beautiful design makes the station a perfect fit for a home or an office. Prices range from $20 to $75, depending on the maker and materials. On top of getting a handmade masterpiece, you’ll be supporting independent Canadian business owners, so everybody wins. TheCraftpeg personalized docking stations from $20; model shown, $43.—Luca Tatulli

7. Investments

Everyone loves the gift of money—especially money that grows. MoneySense columnist and Certified Financial Planner Jason Heath wrote this very informative article on gifting money and investments. A couple of quick takeaways as you go through your gift list:

Giving an investment as a gift means that you have to “sell” it, even though you are not accepting money for the investment.

The investment will be subject to a deemed disposition, meaning that it may have capital gains, which is income taxable to you, based on its fair market value.

It’s worth looking at how those taxes will affect you this year. Another option is a family trust, depending on the size of the monetary gift.—Lisa Hannam