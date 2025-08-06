Enter the Tangerine Money Back Mastercard. We like the generous welcome offer, solid earn rate, and a few other perks. So, is the Tangerine Money Back Mastercard the best no-fee cash-back card for Canadians? We break down the online bank’s offerings and see how it stacks up against its competitors.

featured Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card GO TO SITE Annual fee: $0 Rewards: 0.5% – 2% cash back 2% in up to 3 categories of your choice (including groceries, gas and dining)

0.5% cash back on everything else Welcome offer: Earn an extra 10% cash back during the first two months (up to $100 in cash back). GO TO SITE Card details Interest rates 20.95% on purchases, 22.95% on cash advances and 22.95% on balance transfers Income required Personal or household income of $12,000 Credit score 660 or higher

What does the Tangerine card offer?

The Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card offers 2% cash back in your choice of two (out of 10) spending categories. If you have your cash-back earnings deposited into a Tangerine savings account, you’ll get to choose a third category in which to earn that boosted 2% earn rate. For context, most other no-fee rewards credit cards either earn fewer rewards per $1 spent or offer fewer bonus categories. And there’s even more…

Flexible categories

What really sets the Tangerine Money-Back Mastercard apart from the rest is that it’s the only credit card in Canada that lets you pick your own bonus categories. You can align these with your spending and use this feature to maximize your rewards. (Speaking of inflation, gas and groceries could be savvy categories to earn cash back on.) Other cards may give you a higher earn rate, but it could be in a category you barely use.

Pro Tip: The boosted categories you choose aren’t set in stone. You can switch categories (via the app) whenever you’d like for the first time and every 90 days after that, ensuring you’re earnings match your highest spending categories.

A competitive welcome offer

The card’s welcome offer allows you to earn an extra 10% back on up to $1,000 in everyday purchases within the first 2 months. It’s almost like a reverse annual fee. You’re paid you to use the card—if you plan to spend that much in the first two months anyway.

No spending cap on cash back

The cash back you earn from your boosted categories is deposited in your account on a monthly basis. And unlike many cash-back cards, there’s no cap on your earnings.

Low interest on balance transfers

If you need to consolidate debt from another credit card, the Tangerine card offers a low interest rate on balance transfers for six months. Simply complete the balance transfer request within 30 days of opening your account, and then move your debt over to your Tangerine card.

For the following six months, your transferred balance will only accumulate 1.95% interest. Just be sure to pay off that balance within six months because once the promotional rate ends, you’ll pay the regular 19.95% rate on any remaining debt.