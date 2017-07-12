How you can help those affected by B.C. wildfires

As thousands of people are displaced by raging wildfires across British Columbia, many companies and organizations are stepping up to do their part.

Here’s a list of different ways you can help those who are displaced or affected.

Canadian Red Cross

The Red Cross is currently supporting the province in providing help to those living in areas impacted by the wildfires.

You can make a financial donation here, which will be used to provide essentials like cots, blankets, services, financial assistance for food and more.

“Your donation may also help re-entry and go towards more long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness.”

If you are a Rogers customer and would like to pitch in, you can always do so by texting FIRES to 4-5-6-7-8 to make a 10 dollar donation.

BC Liquor Stores

You can make an in-store donation at any BC Liquor store. Funds are being collected for BC Fires Red Cross relief efforts, and will go directly to the Red Cross.

“Show your support by making a donation of $2 or $5—or multiples thereof at any BC Liquor Store. Every dollar counts.”

BC SPCA

The BC SPCA has been forced to relocate at least 40 animals from shelters near active wildfires.

You can help by donating online – they’re not looking for any physical donations just yet.

“We are also doing what we can to aid local organizations and emergency response on the ground to ensure any other animals that need help will get it!”

Salvation Army

Emergency response units are at several locations handing out food, water and various types of support to all those affected by wildfires.

“It is our mission to offer hope and practical support in the midst of challenging circumstances,” says the Salvation Army’s John McEwan, who is the Emergency Disaster Services Director for British Columbia.

You can make a donation here.