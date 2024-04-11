Spring 2024 outlook on grocery food inflation for Canada

The outlook for food and beverage manufacturers this year is more positive than last year, FCC said, though some sectors still face headwinds amid elevated interest rates and tighter household budgets. “However, population growth and stabilizing—in some cases, falling—input costs are providing optimism for margin improvement for 2024.”

The organization’s annual food and beverage report offers up forecasts for consumer spending, as well as specific food items such as sugar and flour.

What is Canada’s inflation on food?

Canada’s annual inflation rate was 2.8% in February, and grocery prices were one of the main factors pushing it lower. Grocery inflation was 2.4% that month, down from 3.4% in January, as the cost of many items declined year over year. However, slowing inflation doesn’t mean prices overall are dropping. Statistics Canada noted in its latest inflation report that between February 2021 and February 2024, grocery prices rose 21.6%.

How are Canadians dealing with rising food prices?

As they grapple with higher prices, not just on food but on shelter and other daily costs, Canadians have been trying to cut back their spending on food and beverages, FCC said. They have been buying more items on sale, gravitating toward less expensive brands, buying more canned and frozen foods, shopping more at discount retailers and simply buying less food.

“Many consumers say the impact of high interest rates are just beginning to affect their spending,” FCC said.

As shoppers have become more price sensitive, FCC said processors have been responding by modifying package sizing and substituting less expensive inputs.

Canadians have also been cutting back on alcohol, the report said. It forecasts a decline in alcohol sales and manufacturing volumes this year.

Will food prices go down?

The report said some food products are expected to go down in price this year, such as flour, after a sharp increase over the last couple of years. This will translate to lower bakery and tortilla manufacturing selling prices by the end of the year.