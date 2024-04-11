Grocery inflation in Canada: New report for spring 2024
Grocery inflation to fall below 2% this spring, report predicts
Grocery inflation to fall below 2% this spring, report predicts
Advertisement
Grocery inflation will fall below 2% by the spring and stay roughly between 1% and 2% for the rest of 2024, predicts a new report on the food and beverage industry. Farm Credit Canada, an agricultural lending firm, said it expects food price increases beyond 2024 to stabilize around pre-pandemic levels as the pressures driving prices higher are easing.
Advertisement
The outlook for food and beverage manufacturers this year is more positive than last year, FCC said, though some sectors still face headwinds amid elevated interest rates and tighter household budgets. “However, population growth and stabilizing—in some cases, falling—input costs are providing optimism for margin improvement for 2024.”
The organization’s annual food and beverage report offers up forecasts for consumer spending, as well as specific food items such as sugar and flour.
Canada’s annual inflation rate was 2.8% in February, and grocery prices were one of the main factors pushing it lower. Grocery inflation was 2.4% that month, down from 3.4% in January, as the cost of many items declined year over year. However, slowing inflation doesn’t mean prices overall are dropping. Statistics Canada noted in its latest inflation report that between February 2021 and February 2024, grocery prices rose 21.6%.
As they grapple with higher prices, not just on food but on shelter and other daily costs, Canadians have been trying to cut back their spending on food and beverages, FCC said. They have been buying more items on sale, gravitating toward less expensive brands, buying more canned and frozen foods, shopping more at discount retailers and simply buying less food.
“Many consumers say the impact of high interest rates are just beginning to affect their spending,” FCC said.
As shoppers have become more price sensitive, FCC said processors have been responding by modifying package sizing and substituting less expensive inputs.
Canadians have also been cutting back on alcohol, the report said. It forecasts a decline in alcohol sales and manufacturing volumes this year.
The report said some food products are expected to go down in price this year, such as flour, after a sharp increase over the last couple of years. This will translate to lower bakery and tortilla manufacturing selling prices by the end of the year.
Advertisement
Not so for sugar and cocoa. The sugar and confectionary manufacturing sector faces “significant headwinds,” said FCC, due to problems with global production. Cocoa prices hit a high in 2023 not seen in 46 years and continue to accelerate. Manufacturers in that sector will face pressure on their margins, said FCC, as companies will have to absorb some of these price increases because of tighter consumer budgets. (Read about why chocolate is so expensive right now.)
“Still, demand should remain relatively robust as research has shown consumers tend to treat themselves to smaller and lower-cost indulgences during difficult economic times,” the report said.
The report offers up a relatively positive outlook for food and beverage manufacturers. Many of the inputs that have been driving up costs at the manufacturing level—like fuel, transportation and packaging costs—have seen prices increase slower or even decrease, the report said. That’s why food and beverage sales are predicted to fall 1.4% in 2024, but gross margins are expected to improve, said FCC.
“While this may seem counterintuitive, the reasons behind the outlook are simple. Much of the sales growth in the last three years has been fuelled by inflation as manufacturers aimed to pass on increases in input costs to the best of their ability to protect margins,” it said.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Created By
Ratehub
Higher oil doesn’t shake industry talk on spending discipline at CAPP conference.
We have everything you need to know about tax credits, changes and deadlines, and more. Get the info you...
You can amend previous tax returns to include new information, such as investment management fees for a non-registered account....
Find out your current tax-free savings account (TFSA) contribution limit by using this calculator. powered by Tax-free savings account...
Expectations of a June interest rate cut solidify as cracks widen in labour market.
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
History repeats (or rhymes) itself in latest market upswing, FHSA celebrates its first birthday, investors getting rich from stocks,...
Find the credit cards in Canada that offer the most rewards and the lowest fees, based on the latest...
Money in a LIRA or LIF is intended to last a lifetime, making it difficult to access more than...