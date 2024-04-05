The unemployment rate in Canada February 2024

Statistics Canada’s labour force survey on Friday, April 5, shows the jobless rate is up from 5.8% in February, marking the largest monthly increase in the unemployment rate since summer 2022. Employment was little changed last month, with the economy shedding 2,200 jobs, after modest increases over the last several months.

“The cracks that had been emerging within the Canadian labour market suddenly got a lot wider,” wrote CIBC’s executive director of economics, Andrew Grantham, in a client note.

The March jobs report is the last piece of major economic data the Bank of Canada (BoC) has to consider ahead of its next interest rate decision on Wednesday.

What Canadian investors, economists are looking for

Canadian investors will be looking for any hints from the central bank on when it plans to begin lowering its key rate, which currently sits at 5%. Economists had been betting the BoC would deliver the first rate cut in June or July, however, expectations are now leaning more toward June.

Nathan Janzen, RBC’s assistant chief economist says the jobs data throws some cold water on the strong economic growth figures from early 2024. “For (the BoC), it’ll be another reason to take the very strong GDP numbers that we’ve had early in 2024, with a bigger grain of salt,” he said.

Statistics Canada reported that real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.6% in January. The agency added that it expected growth continued in February with a preliminary estimate pointing to a 0.4% gain.

Janzen says other indicators, such as rising business bankruptcies and dwindling job vacancies, suggest the economy is feeling the bite of higher interest rates.

Will Canada’s economy follow the U.S.’s economy?

Canada’s latest jobs data comes in stark contrast with employment figures south of the border also released Friday as the U.S. economy continues to be a global outlier. U.S. employers added a sizzling 303,000 workers to their payrolls in March, bolstering hopes that the economy can vanquish inflation without succumbing to a recession in the face of high interest rates.