Markets bet on second Bank of Canada interest rate cut
Economists and market analysts expect the central bank to cut its benchmark rate this week following a drop in inflation in June.
Advertisement
Economists and market analysts expect the central bank to cut its benchmark rate this week following a drop in inflation in June.
Advertisement
Economists and market watchers are betting the Bank of Canada will deliver another interest rate cut this week amid mounting evidence that inflation is sustainably easing.
Advertisement
Expectations that the bank will lower its overnight lending rate when it makes its scheduled announcement Wednesday have been high since last week’s release of the latest Statistics Canada inflation report, which showed annual inflation cooled to 2.7% in June.
The inflation reading was less than the 2.8% that markets had been expecting and has helped to build market confidence that the Bank of Canada may be poised for a second rate cut, on top of the 25-basis-point cut it announced last month.
“I think it’s very likely the Bank of Canada cuts rates again next week. It wouldn’t really make sense from a strategic point of view to only cut rates 25 basis points and then leave them there and see how the economy responds, because that wouldn’t really cause a lot of change in the trajectory of the economy or inflation,” said Royce Mendes, managing director and head of macro strategy at Desjardins.
“So it always made sense that the Bank of Canada was likely going to do at least two rate cuts in a row before pausing. And now recent data has reinforced that view.”
Last month’s interest rate cut, which reduced the central bank’s key rate from five to 4.75%, was the first in more than four years.
In addition to the latest inflation report, Mendes said, recent data showing rising unemployment as well as subdued expectations for growth by Canadian businesses all support the prospect of another cut.
While inflation remains higher than the Bank of Canada’s 2% target, Mendes said he believes delaying any longer could have negative repercussions.
“The interest rates at the levels they are (currently) are actually very restrictive. You can see it in consumer spending trends. You can see it in the housing market,” Mendes said.
Advertisement
“I would say if (the Bank of Canada) didn’t cut next week, it would signal a much greater willingness to tip the economy into recession, just for the sake of getting inflation down a few tenths of a percentage point more.”
The latest Statistics Canada report on retail sales Friday showed Canadians reined in their spending in May as retail sales dropped 0.8% to $66.1 billion.
Sales were lower in eight of the nine subsectors tracked, the agency said.
“What the Bank of Canada is trying to do is just reduce the amount of restraint it is placing on the economy. It’s not trying to stimulate the economy, it’s just trying to reduce the amount of headwinds it’s providing,” Mendes said, adding a second rate cut could make Canadian consumers begin to feel more confident about spending again.
The most recent data on the Canadian job market shows the economy stalling in June, losing 1,400 jobs while the unemployment rate rose to 6.4%, from 6.2% in May.
The June result was the highest reading for the unemployment rate since January 2022, another indication that raises the odds of the Bank of Canada lowering rates this week.
But while most market watchers believe an interest rate cut will come this week and be followed by additional cuts later in the year, that view is not unanimous.
Clay Jarvis, mortgage and real estate expert for NerdWallet Canada, said this week’s decision could go either way.
Advertisement
“Considering how cautious the bank is, reducing the overnight rate when inflation is still well over two per cent would be fairly uncharacteristic,” Jarvis said in a note.
If the cut does happen, shaving 25 basis points off of variable interest rates is unlikely to be enough to shake up Canada’s housing market significantly, Jarvis added, as buyers grapple with the prospect of higher mortgage payments.
A survey conducted by CPA Canada (an organization which represents professional accountants) and BDO Debt Solutions conducted shortly after the June rate cut found half of Canadians say interest rate hikes have negatively impacted their debt loads, with seven out of 10 saying the June cut had no impact on their financial outlook.
The survey also found 52% of respondents believe continued interest rate cuts won’t go far enough to reduce the financial strain.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Parents, check your bank accounts—starting this July, your CCB payments are going up. Find out how much more you’ll...
The two retailers have agreed to sign on to the code, which aims to improve fairness and transparency for...
The inflation reading gives some economists more confidence that the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark interest rate...
Television and radio broadcaster reports that its consolidated revenue fell 16.5% for the quarter, and 15% for the year...
The company will remain headquartered in Ontario and maintain ”significant employment levels” in Canada.
“Too logical to ignore”: Maple Leaf to spin off pork business into new public company.
Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Toronto.
Which industries are adopting artificial intelligence and how are they using it? You might be surprised.
Tim Hortons’ parent company inks two deals to bolster presence in China.
Which companies have started laying off in Canada? This is what we have so far.