Related Articles

Two young girls play on the swings

News

How much is the Canada Child Benefit in 2024?

Parents, check your bank accounts—starting this July, your CCB payments are going up. Find out how much more you’ll...

People leave a Walmart store in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

News

Costco and Walmart agree to sign grocery code of conduct

The two retailers have agreed to sign on to the code, which aims to improve fairness and transparency for...

News

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in June, driving hopes for July rate cut

The inflation reading gives some economists more confidence that the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark interest rate...

Photo of Corus building logo in Toronto

News

Corus Entertainment announces further layoffs to help cut costs

Television and radio broadcaster reports that its consolidated revenue fell 16.5% for the quarter, and 15% for the year...

Rolls of coiled coated steel are shown at Stelco in Hamilton on Friday, June 29, 2018.

News

Hamilton steelmaker Stelco sold to Cleveland-Cliffs for $3.4 billion

The company will remain headquartered in Ontario and maintain ”significant employment levels” in Canada.

Maple Leaf office before the public offering.

Stocks

Maple Leaf to spin off a publicly traded company

“Too logical to ignore”: Maple Leaf to spin off pork business into new public company.

Investing

MoneySense at the MoneyShow: The Top ETFs in Canada for 2024 and the Market Trends to Follow

Here’s how to get your free ticket to attend the MoneyShow Toronto.

A woman in a lab coat looks at an X-ray on a lightbox

Investing

“A way to leapfrog”: AWS executive says regulated industries moving fastest on AI

Which industries are adopting artificial intelligence and how are they using it? You might be surprised.

Tim Hortons storefront

Stocks

Tim Hortons looks to double-double its growth in China

Tim Hortons’ parent company inks two deals to bolster presence in China.

Careers

These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

Which companies have started laying off in Canada? This is what we have so far.

