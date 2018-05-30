Ontario election 2018: Where the parties stand on issues that will affect your wallet

Election day in Ontario—June 7—is fast approaching, and voters face a stark choice in the three main candidates: Ontario Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne, Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath and Ontario PC leader Doug Ford. What do the three parties have in store for your wallets if elected? Here’s a rundown of campaign promises around work and taxes, hydro, healthcare, tuition and child care you should be aware of:

Work and taxes

Liberal Party of Ontario

Ditched the provincial surtax (a tax levied on income taxes that kicks in for those earning higher incomes) and readjusted Ontario’s tax brackets

Tax rates for approximately 8.6 million people would stay roughly the same, but 1.8 million would pay an average of $200 more while close to 700,000 would see an average tax cut of $130

No change to corporate taxes

Expand access to private sector employer-based pension plans

Another tax hike on cigarettes in 2019 of $4 a carton, following two years of increases

Source: 2018 Ontario Budget, Liberal Party

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Sources: Global News, Ontario PC, Globe And Mail, Toronto Star, Maclean’s, CBC News

Ontario New Democratic Party

Increase the corporate tax rate from 11.5 per cent to 13 per cent, while keeping the Liberals’ earlier reduction to small business corporate tax rates

Raise income tax rates by one percentage point for those earning more than $220,000 and two percentage points on incomes greater than $300,000

Enacting a three per cent surcharge on luxury cars priced above $90,000

Implementing a speculation tax targeting Canadian and foreign home buyers similar to the model enacted by B.C. NDP government

Expand pension coverage by reducing potential barriers to join public jointly-sponsored pension plans, expand pension benefits guarantee fund to $3,000 per month

Change labour laws to guarantee all full-time workers receive three full weeks of paid vacation, up from the current two

Sources: NDP Platform

Green Party of Ontario

The Greens are pledging to raise large corporation taxes by 1.5 per cent, implement a one per cent increase to the top one per cent of earners, lower payroll taxes for businesses and non-profits earning under $5 million, raise resource royalty rates for companies making money from mining, reduce property speculation by taxing vacant properties, add a surtax on quick turnaround real estate sales and expand the Non-Resident Speculation Tax (NRST) in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

Sources: Ontario Green Party platform, Green Party of Ontario

Hydro

Liberal Party of Ontario

Through its Ontario’s Fair Hydro Plan, the Liberals are offering a 25 per cent cut in hydro bills, with larger savings of 40-to-50 per cent for rural communities

The affordability fund, launched last October, would help Ontarians who don’t quality for low‐income conservation programs to buy items that improve home energy efficiency, including LED light bulbs, greener appliances, and better insulation

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Cut hydro bills by 12 per cent, on top of the Liberals’ 25 per cent promised cut and return all Hydro One dividends to Ontario families

Use “retroactive legislation” to prevent executives and board members from receiving large payouts if their jobs are terminated

Sources: CBC News; Toronto Star, Doug Ford’s official Twitter account; Global News

Ontario New Democratic Party

The NDP says its plan would cut hydro bills by 30 per cent. Highlights:

Return control of Hydro One to the provincial government by spending up to $4.1 billion to buy back the share of the utility that’s been sold to private investors

Slash rates by 30 per cent and rural electricity rates by about 15 per cent

End time-of-use billing; set a flat rate of 10.3¢ per kWh (Currently, rates fluctuate between 6.5–13.2¢ per kWh based on the time of day)

Open negotiations with the federal government to remove HST on hydro bills

Sources: NDP Website (archived), Hydro One, NDP Hydro Plan PDF (archived)

Green Party of Ontario

Cancel the Liberals’ hydro plan, transition to revenue-neutral carbon fee-and-dividend system, commit to a 100-per-cent renewable energy supply by 2050, return pollution tax revenue to people who conserve more energy, oppose the rebuilding the Darlington Nuclear station and buy lower-cost hydro power from Quebec.

Sources: Ontario Green Party platform, Mike Schreiner’s official Twitter account, Green Party of Ontario

Healthcare

Liberal Party of Ontario

Invest $822 million to bolster hospital care and infrastructure—the largest annual boost in more than a decade

Spend $300 million over three years for registered nurses in every long-term care facility in Ontario and increase the number of hours each RN spends with patients by 2022

Introducing a drug and dental program to cover 80 per cent of specific drugs and dental costs

Expanding OHIP+ program to cover drug costs to seniors 65 and over, which is projected to cost $575 million

Spend $2.1 billion to “rebuild” Ontario’s mental health system

Hire 3,500 new nurses by the end of this year

Source: 2018 Ontario Budget

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

The Ontario PCs haven’t yet released a comprehensive platform to replace former leader Patrick Brown’s “People’s Guarantee.” But on the health care front, Ford has promised to:

Add 15,000 new long-term care beds over the next five years and 30,000 new beds over the next 10 years

Put an end to “hallway medicine” (when hospital overcrowding leads to patients being treated outside of more private rooms), although Ford hasn’t provided specifics as to how

Spend $1.9 billion over the next decade on mental health and addiction support

Encourage more doctors to move to northern Ontario by cutting their provincial taxesdown to as low as zero per cent

Opposed to planned safe-injection sites for Ontario, particularly “in neighbourhoods”

Invest $98 million a year to provide dental care to low-income seniors

Sources: Ontario PC, Global News, Toronto Star, CityNews

Ontario New Democratic Party

The NDP has promised an overhaul of drug and dental care as well as a massive boost to hospital care and adding a new ministry of mental health and addictions.

Invest $19 billion over 10 years for hospitals, 2,000 new hospital beds and 15,000 long-term care beds by 2023

Fund more hospital staff to ensure shorter wait times and fewer cancellations for surgeries and remove “arbitrary annual caps” on the number of surgeries due to understaffing

Implement a $475-million pharmacare plan covering 125 commonly prescribed drugs including some take-home cancer medication and drugs used for those transitioning genders

Expand full dental to contract, full and part-time workers, as well as low-income children and retired seniors living without a pension or dental insurance, at a cost of $670 million in the first year.

Hire 4,500 new nurses in her first year in office

Sources: NDP Platform, Ontario NDP party

Green Party of Ontario

Implement universal dental care, invest $4.1 billion over 4 years into mental health services, create an umbrella organization to consolidate mental health and addiction programs, push for a federally funded Pharmacare program while extending the provincial system, increase the number of midwifery and birthing centres, expand the number of abortion clinics—particularly in the north—and increase funding for Local Health Integration Networks especially in rural areas.

Sources: Ontario Green Party platform, Green Party of Ontario

Drugs and Alcohol

Liberal Party of Ontario

Expand sales of beer to a total of 450 grocery stores, and wine to 300 grocery stores

Source: 2018 Ontario Budget

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Expand sales of beer, wine, cider and coolers into corner stores

Lower the minimum price that beer can be sold for to $1 (plus deposit) per bottle, the level it was at prior to 2008.

Sources: CBC News, Maclean’s

Ontario New Democratic Party

Oppose expanding sales of alcohol into corner stores

Sources: Toronto Star

Education

Liberal Party of Ontario

Offer OSAP grants for lower-income students to cover their tuition

Sources: 2018 Ontario Budget

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Nothing that would hit your wallet

Ontario New Democratic Party

Convert all new student debt into grants and retroactively forgive interest for anyone with provincial student loan debts

Sources: NDP Platform

Green Party of Ontario

Restrict class sizes to 22 students for grades four to eight, scrap standardized testing, revamp special education funding, expand funding to high schools in lower-income communities, provide interest-free loans for post-secondary students in financial need, enhance funding for adult education and learning tools and fund post-secondary education with public subsidies with the goal to eventually guarantee fully public tuition for all Ontarians.

Sources: Green Party of Ontario

Child care

Liberal Party of Ontario

The cost of childcare would be fully covered for all children from age 2 1/2 to four, when they can start kindergarten, starting 2020. The plan would cost taxpayers $2.2 billion over three years

The coverage would extend to licensed childcare centres, both not-for-profit and for-profit.

Source: The Canadian Press

Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario

Families could select from a variety of options, including licensed and independent childcare spaces, babysitters, nannies, after-school recreational programs, “and a range of other options, as long as it enables the parent to go back to work,” for children under 15 years old

Families would receive an Ontario Childcare Rebate of up to 75 per cent of their childcare expenses, up to $6,750 per child until age six. For kids between six and 15, families would receive up to $3,750. It would work on a sliding scale, with families earning less than $34,800 qualifying for the maximum and declining to a rebate of 26 per cent of childcare costs for families with an income of $155,095 or higher. It would cost $389 million a year

New plan would be implemented Jan. 1, 2019

Source: The Canadian Press

Ontario New Democratic Party

Families making under $40,000 would pay no fees. Families above that threshold would pay on a sliding scale based on their income. The NDP has said the average would be $12 a day, but has not provided any specifics about who would pay which amounts, except to say 70 per cent of families would pay $12 a day or less. After an initial $375 million investment from the government in 2018-19, the cost for taxpayers would ramp up to $3.8 billion in 2022-23, with a total projected cost of $11.4 billion over five years.

The plan would start with care for infants and toddlers in 2019-20, followed by preschoolers the following year and would only include licensed, not-for-profit childcare

Source: The Canadian Press