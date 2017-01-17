1 of 11
Every question you might’ve had about TFSAs, answered
The TFSA has been around for a while (since 2009 to be exact) and since then we’ve gotten plenty of questions about the investment vehicle. Are there ways you can still face a tax hit when using the account? What happens to a TFSA when you die? Is there a way to reset the amount of contribution room you have? Plus, what’s the max you can contribute in 2017? Flip through to see the answers. Have more questions? Leave a comment!
I was curious if I can add back commissions or trading fees to my TFSA toatals. If I put 5500 in this year, make three trades and pay $30 in trade costs. Can I add $30 more into the TFSA ?
Jeremy on
hi
I find the comments for slide #5 misleading regarding dividend stocks inside a TFSA. You say by holding dividend stocks inside a TFSA “you will miss out on the tax credit”. Yes, that is technically true. But dividend paying stocks inside a TFSA don’t need the dividend tax credit because all income earned inside the TFSA is tax-free. That is the more straight-forward message needed for this slide. And the answer to the slide’s question should not be “not quite”. There is NO penalty to hold dividend stock in a TFSA. Again, because no tax is paid in a TFSA. From your web site: “Once an investment is in a TFSA, M., any income or capital gains thereafter are entirely tax-free. Withdrawals are also tax-free. TFSAs are all about tax-free returns, so they’re a sure-fire way for you to avoid capital gains tax”
Bruce Mitton on