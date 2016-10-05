If you’re one of the frustrated Air Miles collectors who feel like there are rewards being kept from you, there’s good news. Air Miles has adjusted the rules for its loyalty program, putting an end to limited rewards options, reports CBC.

Before this, the company gave members access to rewards based on their personal preferences. But after receiving complaints, Air Miles has changed its tune and announced that members’ access to rewards will now be based entirely on their status level or tier within the program: gold or onyx. (Gold status is achieved by collecting at least 1,000 miles in a year, while reaching onyx status requires collecting at least 6,000 miles.) The onyx tier has the widest selection of rewards.

So what does this mean for you? Now, depending on your status level, you will have access to all the rewards offered to card holders in those tiers—not just the ones that the Air Miles formula tailored to your personal tastes. Collectors felt that the tailored rewards offerings meant the company was hiding merchandise from them and not being transparent to all collectors. This new change to the loyalty program should solve that.

