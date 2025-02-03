Advertisement

MoneyFlex

How to make more money in Canada: 6 side hustle ideas

If you’re looking for extra income to keep up with the rising cost of living, look no further than...

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on January 29, 2025

MoneyFlex

I hate working: What can I do about it?

Work is called work for a reason. But for some, it might be time for a break or a...

Ask a Planner

CPP for non-residents of Canada: How to apply, report pension income and more

A Certified Financial Planner explains how the CPP process works for a non-resident of Canada and if a return...

News

When will rent costs in Canada stop increasing?

Turning point for renters: Rent prices should see relief this year, but markets still tight.

Banking

Maxed out your TFSA and RRSP? Here’s where to put cash

Ask a Planner

Can seniors claim home renos on a tax return? If so, which ones?

Canadian seniors may be eligible for a tax credit on safety-related home renovations. Let’s look at the credits available...

Columns

Should I cash my RRSP to pay off my mortgage?

Four reasons why you might not want to tap your RRSPs to become mortgage-free.

Investing

Invest or pay off debt: A comprehensive guide for Canadians

Is it better to invest your money or use it to pay down your mortgage or other debt? It...

Canadian Crypto Observer

Will bitcoin crash in 2025?

Bitcoin is alive and well, three ways to buy crypto in Canada, and what to know about crypto capital...

