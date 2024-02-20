Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Canadian working part-time in retirement wondering if he can collect employment insurance EI

Columns

How to qualify for EI benefits in retirement in Canada

Just because you paid loads into a program doesn't mean you'll get EI benefits when you retire

How to qualify for EI benefits in retirement in Canada
Shopify platform on a computer, as we discuss its Q4 earnings

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: February 18, 2024

Shopify battles expectations, pipelines and utilities pump profits, Cameco’s future looks bright, Swift versus the recession and Barrick shares...

Making sense of the markets this week: February 18, 2024
Friends having fun, thanks to a sinking fund that helps them to afford a fun life

MoneyFlex

How to afford a fun life

Affording a fun life isn’t just for the rich and TikTokers. Young Canadians just starting out can, too—with a...

How to afford a fun life
Happy senior parents and their adult son having fun while greeting in the kitchen.

Ask a Planner

How to model retirement income in Canada

The risk of having too much money left when you die is real. Often realizing this comes too late...

How to model retirement income in Canada
Photo courtesy of PC Financial

My MoneySense

Saving on purchases and for emergency funds, Canada’s extreme couponer shares her secrets

Kathleen Cassidy is a savvy shopper, and her thousands of followers know it. With MoneySense, though, she talks about...

Saving on purchases and for emergency funds, Canada’s extreme couponer shares her secrets
A man named Jing on his tablet at home

Ask a Planner

Can you save on taxes by owning an investment account with your child?

Jointly owning an asset with a child comes with tax and estate implications. Here’s why it may not be...

Can you save on taxes by owning an investment account with your child?
A young girl raises her hand while fingerpainting

Education Money

The top 5 questions about RESPs

The top 5 questions about RESPs
A young boy uses a laptop in class

Education Money

Reducing risk in an RESP: How to invest as your kid approaches college or university

Reducing risk in an RESP: How to invest as your kid approaches college or university
Two young kids in winter clothes smile and stick out their tongues

Education Money

You opened an RESP—now what?

You opened an RESP—now what?
A young girl smiles as she plays chess

Education Money

RESP vs. RRSP and TFSA: What’s the best option for education savings?

RESP vs. RRSP and TFSA: What’s the best option for education savings?