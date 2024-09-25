The tuition tax credit

Claim the tuition credit to receive a non-refundable credit worth 15% of your tuition claim on the federal portion of your taxes. Provincial tax returns each have their own rules surrounding this claim for a combined benefit that’s bigger, depending on where you live. British Columbia (5.06%), Nunavut (4%), Northwest Territories (5.9%), Nova Scotia (8.79%), Newfoundland and Labrador (8.7%) and Prince Edward Island (9.8%) also have an education amount for you to claim.

Tuition fee transfer to parents and supporters

If you don’t need the credit to bring your non-refundable credits up to the same level as your taxable income, thereby reducing your taxes to zero, the unused tuition amount may be transferred (at least in part) to your spouse or other supporting individual up to a maximum of $5,000. If you don’t have anyone to transfer the tuition to (or wish not to transfer), the unused tuition may be carried forward to be used in a future year. The bottom line is that you’ll get a credit for about 25% of your tuition, depending on your province of residence, but you will only benefit from this non-refundable tax credit if you have taxable income.

What is the Canada Training Credit?

The Canada Training Credit allows for a tax credit for tuition or other fees paid to an eligible university, college or other certified post-secondary level educational institution in Canada, providing courses for an occupational, trade or professional examination. If you have both tuition fees and are eligible for a Canada Training Credit, you can claim a refundable credit for the lesser of one-half of your tuition and your Canada Training Credit entitlement, plus you can claim a portion of your tuition fee credit if you need it. It’s important to always file a tax return to earn this notional credit, which increases each year by $250, to a lifetime maximum of $5,000. To claim the CTC you must be over 25 and under 66 and meet certain income requirements, described below:

Income criteria 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Minimum working income $11,511 $10,994 $10,342 $10,100 $10,000 Maximum net income from prior year $165,430 $144,625 $151,978 $150,473 $147,667 Accumulated CTC balance $1250 $1000 $750 $500 $250

How to use the disability supports deduction

Starting with the 2024 tax year, the disability supports deduction has been expanded to include new deductible expenditures. Students can claim this amount to offset taxable employment, self-employment, scholarships, fellowships, research grants or other qualifying income if they have a mental or physical impairment. The deduction cannot be shared with a supporting individual and the same expenses cannot be claimed for the medical expenses credit if they are claimed as a disability supports deduction.

There is a long list of qualifying expenses; here’s what’s new for 2024:

For those with a severe and prolonged impairment in physical function, the costs of an ergonomic chair (as well as the costs of an assessment), bed positioning devices (again, as well as the cost of an assessment) and a mobile computer cart

For those with an impairment in physical or mental function, an alternative input device for computers and a digital pen device

Also claimable this year, a navigation device for those with vision impairment, and memory or organizational aids for those with memory impairment.

Other tax assistance students may claim

And there’s more that students and supporters can claim.

Scholarship exemptions

These exemptions come with varying criteria depending on whether you are a full-time or part-time student or have received an artist's project grant.

You can claim expenses paid to do research including travelling costs, the cost of an assistant or costs for certain equipment or lab fees. But the amounts can't exceed the grant, for tax purposes.

Full-time students can claim moving expenses only if there is income at the new location from taxable scholarships, fellowships, bursaries, prizes and like income, employment or self-employment, and you move 40 kilometres or more closer to the educational institution.

This will reduce net income, which in turn can increase refundable tax credits, like the federal GST/HST credit, and the Canada Child Benefit, the Canada Workers Benefit (which can't be claimed by full time students unless the student is a parent), and some provincial credits. But if the student is not taxable, the higher income earner, in the case of a couple, may qualify for a claim. Likewise, these expenses may reduce income to a level that enables a tuition transfer to a supporting person like a spouse.

There is a long list of qualifying expenses including service animals or tutoring services that can help students to support their studies (medical practitioner must provide verification). Other eligible costs include private insurance premiums, eyeglasses, contact lenses, prescriptions, the incremental costs of gluten-free food, and much more. Check it out and keep your receipts.

How are RESP withdrawals taxed?

Finally, those fortunate enough to have a registered education savings plan (RESP) can withdraw money from the plan to go to school. But the amounts are taxable to the student. Full-time students can now withdraw $8,000 during the first 13 consecutive weeks of enrolment; part-time students can withdraw $4,000 in that time. After this, there is no limit, unless the beneficiary takes a 12-month break from studies. In that case, the $8,000 limit is reinstated. Both full- and part-time students now may receive payments for up to six months after the end of their studies if the expenses would have qualified during the study period.