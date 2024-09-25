School tax: What can you claim as a deduction on your annual income tax?
Post-secondary education is expensive, but you can cut the cost by taking advantage of these tax breaks.
Advertisement
Post-secondary education is expensive, but you can cut the cost by taking advantage of these tax breaks.
Advertisement
The fall is an expensive time of year. The back-to-school routine is always costly, especially if the student is college-, trade school- or university-bound. The good news is that some of those expenses may be tax deductible. But which ones? Here’s a quick student tax guide to maximizing claims for tuition and related fees and put more money in the pockets of both students and their supporters.
Advertisement
Claim the tuition credit to receive a non-refundable credit worth 15% of your tuition claim on the federal portion of your taxes. Provincial tax returns each have their own rules surrounding this claim for a combined benefit that’s bigger, depending on where you live. British Columbia (5.06%), Nunavut (4%), Northwest Territories (5.9%), Nova Scotia (8.79%), Newfoundland and Labrador (8.7%) and Prince Edward Island (9.8%) also have an education amount for you to claim.
If you don’t need the credit to bring your non-refundable credits up to the same level as your taxable income, thereby reducing your taxes to zero, the unused tuition amount may be transferred (at least in part) to your spouse or other supporting individual up to a maximum of $5,000. If you don’t have anyone to transfer the tuition to (or wish not to transfer), the unused tuition may be carried forward to be used in a future year. The bottom line is that you’ll get a credit for about 25% of your tuition, depending on your province of residence, but you will only benefit from this non-refundable tax credit if you have taxable income.
The Canada Training Credit allows for a tax credit for tuition or other fees paid to an eligible university, college or other certified post-secondary level educational institution in Canada, providing courses for an occupational, trade or professional examination. If you have both tuition fees and are eligible for a Canada Training Credit, you can claim a refundable credit for the lesser of one-half of your tuition and your Canada Training Credit entitlement, plus you can claim a portion of your tuition fee credit if you need it. It’s important to always file a tax return to earn this notional credit, which increases each year by $250, to a lifetime maximum of $5,000. To claim the CTC you must be over 25 and under 66 and meet certain income requirements, described below:
|Income criteria
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|Minimum working income
|$11,511
|$10,994
|$10,342
|$10,100
|$10,000
|Maximum net income from prior year
|$165,430
|$144,625
|$151,978
|$150,473
|$147,667
|Accumulated CTC balance
|$1250
|$1000
|$750
|$500
|$250
Starting with the 2024 tax year, the disability supports deduction has been expanded to include new deductible expenditures. Students can claim this amount to offset taxable employment, self-employment, scholarships, fellowships, research grants or other qualifying income if they have a mental or physical impairment. The deduction cannot be shared with a supporting individual and the same expenses cannot be claimed for the medical expenses credit if they are claimed as a disability supports deduction.
There is a long list of qualifying expenses; here’s what’s new for 2024:
Also claimable this year, a navigation device for those with vision impairment, and memory or organizational aids for those with memory impairment.
And there’s more that students and supporters can claim.
Finally, those fortunate enough to have a registered education savings plan (RESP) can withdraw money from the plan to go to school. But the amounts are taxable to the student. Full-time students can now withdraw $8,000 during the first 13 consecutive weeks of enrolment; part-time students can withdraw $4,000 in that time. After this, there is no limit, unless the beneficiary takes a 12-month break from studies. In that case, the $8,000 limit is reinstated. Both full- and part-time students now may receive payments for up to six months after the end of their studies if the expenses would have qualified during the study period.
Advertisement
There is more good news for students from low-income families. The federal government will increase Canada Student Grants to full-time students to $4,200 and $2,520 for part-time students in 2024.
In addition, interest-free Canada Student Loans will increase from $210 to $300 a week. But students should understand their commitments to repay the borrowed amounts when they are granted and budget for this when they start their careers later.
The federal Canada Student Loan Forgiveness Program has been expanded to include more health-care and social services professionals who choose to work in remote and rural areas of Canada. Aside from doctors and nurses, the list now includes dentists, dental hygienists, pharmacists, midwives, teachers, social workers, personal support workers, physiotherapists and psychologists.
It is always important to be prompt about filing a tax return. That’s true for both parents and students. There are a couple of reasons why.
First, many people miss optimizing the claim for tuition fees on their tax return. As you now know, these amounts can be transferred from student to a supporting individual—parent, grandparent or spouse—if the student is not taxable. Filing a tax return—or an adjustment to a prior filed return—can help you recover missed transfers and get some money back from the past.
Plus filing a return will help students qualify for refundable credits like the GST/HST Credit and, in some provinces, the Canada Carbon Rebate—all extra money in your pocket!
Filing a return is also the way to build RRSP room, even as a teenager, based on your part-time gigs as you save to go to school. An RRSP contribution down the line, when income is higher, can help to create a tuition-fee transfer to a supporting person and increase access to those lucrative refundable tax credits.
Investing your own education or that of your children may be the best investment you can make. Taking advantage of tax benefits will improve your return on investment still more.
Advertisement
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Web platform RetireMint offers something most other sources of retirement planning information don’t: advice on the non-financial aspects of...
Here’s a primer for Canadians on choosing between employment and self-employment for a new work arrangement.
U.S. cuts interest rates, Canadian inflation down to 2%, FedEx shares fall sharply, and should you be wary of...
What does the founder of 1-800 Got Junk think about money? Find out why he’d never buy a Ferrari...
Rent is expensive in Canada. What’s contributing to high and ever-increasing rent prices? Find out and see how you...
You can use a HELOC for leveraged investing. But what happens if you sell your home and want to...
Inflation’s down, a nuclear-powered Oracle rises, Empire and Dollarama thrive, and the S&P 500 welcomes new family members.
Bare trust reporting requirements have gone through a few different iterations in recent years. Here’s where things stand for...
Seniors seeking a decumulation strategy may be asking the wrong questions. Start with your spending plan, then model how...
Canada cuts rates again. Can Couche-Tard take over the convenience-store world? Mag 7 outperformance trend may be done. Dollarama...