But starting next fall, prospective students from outside the province may face a steep increase in tuition fees at schools like McGill University, Concordia University and Bishop’s University, thanks to new rule imposed by the Quebec provincial government, designed to promote and protect the French language. If implemented, the change could prompt many out-of-province students to reconsider their education plans. Here’s what’s being proposed and what it means for students.

Current tuition fees for out-of-province and international students studying in Quebec

Out-of-province students who study in Quebec already pay a lot more in tuition fees than Quebec residents. The table below shows the tuition fees for undergraduate students enrolled in a business program for the 2023-24 academic year. (Note that fees may vary by program of study, and the numbers listed exclude administrative, compulsory and other fees.)

As you can see, many out-of-province students currently pay more than three times more than Quebec residents. International students pay the highest fees of all. In general, French-language universities seem to charge international students less than English-language universities.

Proposed Quebec tuition fee changes

In October 2023, the Quebec government outlined plans to raise tuition fees for out-of-province undergraduate students from $8,992 to $17,000 per year. The province is now reportedly reconsidering its initial plan, and it may instead only raise tuition for out-of-province students to $12,000 per year. Either way, students who are currently in the system would be exempt from the tuition hikes (except those who change programs), as would PhD students.

While the new rules would apply to all universities, the province’s three English-language universities—Bishop’s University, Concordia University and McGill University—have been in the news because they would be most directly impacted. Most of Quebec’s out-of-province students study in English.

International students may also be affected, though less than out-of-province students. Keeping with the province’s original plan, international students would pay a minimum of $20,000 per year in tuition. Universities would continue to have the right to impose additional discretionary fees.

There’s no doubt that these changes would impact incoming out-of-province and international students. On top of needing to come up with more money for tuition, the changes could influence the quality of education, particularly at Quebec’s English-language universities. McGill University, for example, says it could lose 60% of its out-of-province students. It projects that this would contribute to a drop of around $42 million in annual revenue, which would have a domino effect on staffing and resources available for students.

So, is studying in Quebec still worthwhile?

Canadian students outside of Quebec who want to study in the province could see tuition costs jump by $3,000 to $8,000 more per year starting in 2024. That would be a financial shock for anyone, let alone students, who often don’t have a consistent or reliable source of income. So, how can you decide if studying in Quebec is still worth it? Start by answering the following questions.