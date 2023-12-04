Is studying in Quebec still worth it for out-of-province university students?
Quebec plans to raise tuition fees for out-of-province university students in 2024. Here’s how to decide if it’s financially the right place to study.
Quebec’s universities have long been a top choice for many students from across the country. With strong academic reputations, they have indeed brought a ton of talented students into la belle province, and helped them enter the workforce and succeed well after graduation.
But starting next fall, prospective students from outside the province may face a steep increase in tuition fees at schools like McGill University, Concordia University and Bishop’s University, thanks to new rule imposed by the Quebec provincial government, designed to promote and protect the French language. If implemented, the change could prompt many out-of-province students to reconsider their education plans. Here’s what’s being proposed and what it means for students.
Out-of-province students who study in Quebec already pay a lot more in tuition fees than Quebec residents. The table below shows the tuition fees for undergraduate students enrolled in a business program for the 2023-24 academic year. (Note that fees may vary by program of study, and the numbers listed exclude administrative, compulsory and other fees.)
|University
|Language of instruction
|Quebec students
|Out-of-province students
|International students
|McGill University
|English
|$2,881
|$8,992
|$65,604
|Concordia University
|English
|$2,881
|$8,992
|$33,300
|Bishop’s University
|English
|$2,881
|$8,992
|$27,006
|UQAM
|French
|$3,640
|$9,750
|$24,600
|Université Laval
|French
|$2,881
|$8,992
|$23,668
|Université de Sherbrooke
|French
|$2,881
|$8,992
|$28,830
As you can see, many out-of-province students currently pay more than three times more than Quebec residents. International students pay the highest fees of all. In general, French-language universities seem to charge international students less than English-language universities.
In October 2023, the Quebec government outlined plans to raise tuition fees for out-of-province undergraduate students from $8,992 to $17,000 per year. The province is now reportedly reconsidering its initial plan, and it may instead only raise tuition for out-of-province students to $12,000 per year. Either way, students who are currently in the system would be exempt from the tuition hikes (except those who change programs), as would PhD students.
While the new rules would apply to all universities, the province’s three English-language universities—Bishop’s University, Concordia University and McGill University—have been in the news because they would be most directly impacted. Most of Quebec’s out-of-province students study in English.
International students may also be affected, though less than out-of-province students. Keeping with the province’s original plan, international students would pay a minimum of $20,000 per year in tuition. Universities would continue to have the right to impose additional discretionary fees.
There’s no doubt that these changes would impact incoming out-of-province and international students. On top of needing to come up with more money for tuition, the changes could influence the quality of education, particularly at Quebec’s English-language universities. McGill University, for example, says it could lose 60% of its out-of-province students. It projects that this would contribute to a drop of around $42 million in annual revenue, which would have a domino effect on staffing and resources available for students.
Canadian students outside of Quebec who want to study in the province could see tuition costs jump by $3,000 to $8,000 more per year starting in 2024. That would be a financial shock for anyone, let alone students, who often don’t have a consistent or reliable source of income. So, how can you decide if studying in Quebec is still worth it? Start by answering the following questions.
This column has previously tackled how to afford moving out on your own, manage money as a student and pay off student debt. But there’s a limit to how much more the average student can save up by working hard and living frugally. How easy would it be for you to use or double down on some of these money strategies?
Right now, it may feel like the end goal is to graduate—period. In reality, it’s just as important (if not more) to know the potential career paths that lie ahead once you leave school. If you’re not sure about your job prospects, tools like The Career Directory can help. You can search for which companies are hiring new grads in your field, including employers in Quebec.
How does Quebec compare to other provinces for employment opportunities and the cost of living? You should think about these factors, too. In 2021, residents of Québec City and Montreal respectively had per capital disposable income of around $35,000 and $33,000 (after accounting for the cost of living), according to the website Québec en tête. That’s slightly lower than in Vancouver ($41,000) and Toronto ($38,000).
An education will cost you thousands of dollars and several years of your life, so you’ll want to know what opportunities it can lead to. Keep in mind that when it comes to finding a good job, there are factors other than salary to consider.
Let’s say a Quebec university offers your desired program, and the employment opportunities seem good, too. That’s a good start, but you should still ask yourself: Are there other Canadian schools (or even international ones) that offer comparable programs without the extra fees for out-of-province and international students?
High and rising tuition fees aren’t only an issue in Quebec. In Ontario, for example, there are calls to dissolve a four-year-long tuition freeze to help schools deal with growing financial pressures of their own. Tuition in Ontario could increase by 5% for the 2024-25 school year and rise by a subsequent 2% per year (or at the rate of inflation) the following years.
Let’s not forget the non-financial factors involved in picking your post-secondary institution. For example, moving to another province may require a lifestyle adjustment as you get accustomed to living in a new city or town. Money aside, would living and studying in Quebec make you happy or kill your joie de vivre?
Now’s a good time to evaluate your options and decide where you want to apply. University applications are typically due between November and January of the following year.
Perhaps you have your heart set on graduating from one of Quebec’s top schools, and you’re willing to deal with the proposed tuition hikes so you can put that school’s name on your resume. Just remember that your finances should play a role in your decision. Will you be able to enjoy your degree if you’re under financial pressure? If you’re flexible and can find a comparable program in a province with lower tuition fees, it may be worth reconsidering. That way, you can worry less about saving money and focus more on your studies.
