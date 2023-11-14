Plus, if you choose to apply, it’s not always clear who (or what) will review your resume on the other end. Interactions with prospective employers are often limited—they can come in the form of an automated email stating you were passed over for another candidate.

In a bid to improve transparency and eliminate bias in the hiring process, some Canadian provinces are implementing new rules around recruitment and pay disclosure. Let’s look at what’s being proposed and what it means for your next job search.

New rules on pay transparency and AI-assisted hiring

The Government of Ontario will soon introduce new legislation that requires employers to include expected salary ranges in job postings. The new rules would first apply to jobs that pay $100,000 or less. It’s unclear if or when the province will require employers to disclose salaries that pay more than $100,000.

Ontario will become the latest Canadian province to introduce pay transparency measures. Prince Edward Island introduced a similar law in 2022, and British Columbia’s Pay Transparency Act, passed in May 2023, came into effect on Nov. 1, this year. The former Ontario Liberal government previously passed a pay transparency law in 2018, however it was shelved when the Conservative government came to power.

The new law in Ontario would also make it the first province to require companies to disclose if artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to assist with hiring. In February 2023, Statistics Canada found that around 7% of Ontario businesses planned to adopt AI over the next 12 months.

What do the provinces hope to achieve?

In Ontario, the proposed legislation is aimed at helping job seekers and existing employees make informed decisions about their careers. Last year, only 37% of employers in Ontario posted salary information with online job postings.

The law could help address the gender pay gap in Canada. Currently, women earn $0.89 for every $1 that men earn, according to the Canadian Women’s Foundation.

“At a time when many companies are posting record profits, it is only fair they communicate transparently about how they pay workers,” Ontario’s Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, David Piccini, said in a press release.